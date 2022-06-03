How to make Perfect Freelance proposal: preparing a template

In addition to setting your own freelance rates, working independently also means that you’ll have to constantly send proposals to potential customers. In that case, it’s easier to have a proven proposal template for professional freelancers than to create one every time you get a request.

What is a Freelance proposal template

A freelance proposal, also known as a non-staff proposal, is what a freelancer sends to a potential client to describe the project and the estimated price of his services. The recipient evaluates the proposal based on the specific services offered and the funds he is willing to invest before deciding whether to reject or accept the quoted price.

It is important to understand that the freelance proposal template is not a formal contract. Once the client accepts the proposal, the freelancer must send him a more detailed and specific document.

As a freelancer, you will put forward and send out proposals so often that it is useful to have a template on hand. And for publishing professionals, you can download a ready-made proposal template for freelancers that corresponds to your needs. Similar templates can also be customized to work with any publishing or freelance writing profession.

5 common mistakes that you should avoid when creating a sample

Following the format previously described for a proposal increases your chances of getting the long-awaited projects. However, those chances can be significantly reduced if you make the following mistakes:

Limiting the client’s budget. You must specify the exact number of the client’s budget in the appropriate field. This prevents you from ending up at the bottom of the list of freelancers who are applying for the job. However, you can include your actual rate and the justification for that price in the cover letter. You won’t know if a client is willing to pay more until you ask.

Overestimate yourself. Clients want to know that they can hire someone they like. Be human because people are hungry for companionship. Don’t exaggerate who you are or what you have to offer. The client will hire someone he thinks he can build a pleasant business relationship with.

Leave the extra questions for last. Not all clients include follow-up questions, but you should answer these questions first for those who do. These questions are the first thing clients see.

Using a generic cover letter for all of your offers. That is one of the most serious mistakes made by freelancers. Your cover letter should be directly related to the work.

Writing a winning sample for freelancers can be a challenging task, especially for those who are not naturally talented in writing. But there is nothing impossible. Every job is individual and should be treated accordingly. There is no better time to start working on a freelance proposal than now.

The safest way to protect your work

Are you still not sure if you can do it yourself? Then the PandaDoc program is your option because it is a favorite tool of many freelancers. The service helps improve work processes, analysis and speed of working with documents, as well as provides amazing opportunities for its clients. PandaDoc software allows you to write proposals using its professional templates and easily send them to your clients for instant approval.

If you’re just starting out in freelancing and don’t need the full toolset yet, try exploring a few project proposal templates on PandaDoc service. They have many downloadable templates that you can customize depending on the type of proposal you’re looking for.