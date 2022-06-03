5 Ways Scammers Can Trick You In 2022

Multiple sources suggest that hackers have compromised half of the social media accounts. That’s to say that almost everyone has had their information stolen in data breaches. For instance, in 2021, the IC3 got complaints from 24,299 victims who lost more than $956 million to confidence fraud. The following are frauds common in 2022.

1. Phone Sim Swapping

Sim swapping is one of the scammers’ newest ways to get their victim’s data. A scammer will do this fraud by impersonating you and having your mobile carrier assign your number to another card. Once the mobile carrier assigns your number to a new card, they insert it into their phone. They often go unnoticed since they already have your details, such as your date of birth.

You can avoid falling victim to sim swapping by constantly updating your online privacy settings. It will be harder for scammers to carry out this fraud if they don’t have access to your data. Also, pay attention to emails that report changes to your mobile accounts that you’ve not done. Call your mobile carrier whenever you notice something wrong with your calls and texts.

2. Impersonating Utility Representatives

According to Mass, impersonators in Massachusetts have claimed to be representatives of rival utility companies that offer cheaper services. They do this scam through the phone or by going door to door. Here, they’ll trick you into paying for a non-existent service. Moreover, they might pose as utility employees and threaten to shut off your connection over unpaid fees.

Don’t give out information to people posing as utility representatives to avoid falling victim to such frauds. Also, ask for their identification and enquire if they know your account number. If a suspicious number calls you claiming to be a representative, hang up and call the utility’s official number. In other words, take time and be careful when dealing with such cases.

3. Phishing

There is one common question, can someone hack my phone by texting me? Well, the answer is yes. However, it depends on what you do next after receiving the text. A phishing text can be a comment containing a link with an enticing offer that redirects you to untrustworthy sites. Besides, it can be a message with a malicious link that downloads a spying app and controls your system upon clicking it.

Phishing can also emerge from a message on social media, an email, or a text from your bank. You’re less likely to fall prey to phishing scams if you know how to spot them. For instance, urgent demands, fishy links, and suspicious emails are some of the common signs of a phishing attack.

4. Cryptocurrency Scams

There’s a widespread belief that cryptocurrency is safer than cash. However, this belief is not true as its scams increase with its popularity. According to Forbes, there were more than 7,000 cases of crypto theft from October 2020 to March 2021, with the losses exceeding $80 million.

Crypto scammers also trick you into giving them personal information such as your digital wallet’s key. If you deal in cryptocurrency or digital property, avoid phishing red flags such as a too good to be true deal.

5. Automated Attacks

There still exist automated attacks that obtain access to your account by guessing the password. If your password is weak, they might eventually succeed in hacking your account. Therefore, you should come up with at least four random words to make a strong, foolproof password.

Furthermore, you can enable two-factor authentication if the system supports it. Two-factor authentication has an added protection by requiring users to put their pattern alongside their password to access the account.

How To Protect Yourself

You can avoid such scams by being careful and doing thorough research. Here are some other tips:

Don’t assume you’re foolproof, even younger people.

Always pay with traceable means.

Research about an individual before investing in crypto with them.

Monitor your financial accounts and know when to freeze them.

Conclusion

Cyber threats are constantly evolving but are preventable by some reputable cyber strategies. Watch out for the above scams and protect your data and finances from scammers.