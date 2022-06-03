Yoga is a centuries-old tradition of movement and breathing that combines mind, body, and spirit health. To practice yoga is to free the soul, express your truest self, and blast through limitations that may be holding you back from the experience of your best life.

In the beginning

While yoga’s exact origins and development cannot be traced, scholars theorize that its practice began with the emergence of ancient drawings revealed around 5000 years ago. Its evolution is as varied as the postures performed in each flow; we find ourselves benefiting in so many ways from its consistent practice.

The philosophy behind yoga

Experienced yogis and masters fiercely claim that yoga is not something you practice but a way of living life that allows you to express your most joyous, healthy, authentic self.

If you’ve been shying away from some of those more difficult-looking postures that practice can include, know that there is much that we can take with us off the mat and beyond yoga clothing into a life that will go far beyond physical benefits alone. Here’s a small snapshot of what we can learn from the philosophy of yoga as we seek to apply it to our daily lives.

1. Yoga teaches us to live in the moment

Yoga is all about remaining in “the presence.” Putting yourself in the middle of a task and experiencing it is a great goal, both on and off the mat. However, this practice should not disappear as you don your shoes and street clothes. Living in the moment, appreciating life’s gifts, and being aware of what it means to be present will bring you more balance, more peace, and more personal power than ever before.

2. Yoga teaches us to dig deeper

You’ve mastered tree pose. You’re a guru, and you can hold this balance for minutes, even hours, if needed. You’ve worked hard and deep to get here, and you’re proud of your accomplishments. Do you apply that kind of diligence and persistence to other areas of your life? Whether there are stresses at work, at home, or other issues nagging at you, consider digging deep to find the solutions that you seek with the same “get it done” attitude. Consistent action breeds success.

3. Yoga teaches true balance

Life is a constant juggling act between our likes, dislikes, obligations, freedoms, action, stillness, physical, and spiritual. Be gentle with yourself, and know that you’ll have to learn to balance different aspects of life to see forward movement in any area of your life.

4. Yoga teaches action

Knowing and doing are two completely different things. It’s difficult to get anything out of your yoga routine if you are not willing to show up on the mat. The same is true for your life. Yoga provides the kind of mental clarity needed to allow you to see your limitations, work to remove them, and take positive, proactive action in your life to achieve your goals. Take those opportunities and blast through them.

5. Yoga teaches self-awareness

The healthiest people on the planet aren’t necessarily those who are the fittest but those who have the most self-awareness. Yoga demands that we pay attention to our physical, emotional, and spiritual selves, stretching us to our limits and identifying what can and can’t be done. As you apply this principle to your life, notice what “feels” good and what doesn’t, and begin to gravitate toward those people, places, and situations that resonate with your true happiness, peace, and joy.

6. Yoga teaches the value of proper breath

Breathwork is a crucial component of yoga, and during a yoga session, you likely spend a fair amount of time thinking about it. As you consciously slow your breathing during your practice, take this off the mat with you as well and watch how it begins to revolutionize your relationships at work, at home, and even with your thoughts. Well-trained breath brings peace to body, mind, and soul.

7. Yoga teaches commitment to change

The very core of yoga incites transformation on every level. The body benefits make themselves known after a strenuous workout, but commitment toward changing on other levels is essential as well for positive life transformation. You started a journey, and now welcome the changes and be grateful for each experience along the way.

Final Thoughts

Yoga is about embracing the self, and it goes so far beyond yoga clothing and a trendy water bottle. So get ready to dive deep, show up, and love yourself to newfound levels of peace, joy, and self-awareness that may just lead to enlightenment.