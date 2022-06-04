Citizenship by Investment – Key Benefits of Dual Citizenship for Business Opportunities

Obtaining second citizenship can be a real hurdle. However, many people decide to dive into the process of becoming a citizen in a second country. Dual passport eligibility offers many benefits, from tax optimization to visa-free traveling. Moreover, if you are running your own small or large business and want to expand it beyond the borders of your native country.

Entrepreneurs generally prefer cross-border travels where they can grow and expand their businesses. Statistically speaking, the second passport significantly impacts the locations where you can travel and expand your network.

In this article, we’ll take a different approach and discuss the benefits of dual citizenship. We’d try to see another perspective and learn about the benefits instead of discussing why you would want to go through all of that trouble. Having a dual passport has a lot of benefits, so let’s check some of them!

Tax Optimization Benefits

Having a second passport doesn’t automatically reduce your taxes. However, it’s an integral part of the tax strategy and the entire process of reducing your tax bills, moreover, if you are a U.S. citizen. All US citizens are obliged to pay taxes on their profits worldwide, even if their primary location is in another country.

So, many U.S. citizens and business people search for opportunities to reduce their taxes and thus move to another country that offers better options. This way, the citizens can claim the FEIE – Foreign Earned Income Exclusion which has an exemption of $112,000 annually.

Getting dual citizenship is the first step in optimizing your taxes and reducing your obligations to pay taxes in your home country. Bear in mind that a second passport does not exclude you entirely from paying your taxes, it only lowers your costs.

On a side note, countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia do not have the same tax regulations. This means you are obligated to pay taxes under certain requirements. So, if you have another passport, you can avoid paying taxes in your home country.

More Privileges

One of the main reasons entrepreneurs apply for a second passport is the guaranteed residency in that country and the privileges it offers. If you want to retire in the Caribbean, then you can consider obtaining a passport from Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, or St. Lucia.

A second passport will allow you to spend your winter holidays on a sunny resort, or get out of your country in case of political instability, civil unrest, or war. One must be prepared for the unthinkable and unpredictable circumstances, in case you need to leave your country of residency.

Better Traveling Options

Imagine being able to travel abroad without the necessity to apply for a visa. This is true if you have a second passport. The majority of businessmen decide to apply for second citizenship to improve their visa-free traveling.

For instance, many Israeli citizens can’t travel to most of the countries in the Middle East, so they obtain a dual passport to travel to Dubai or Qatar. Many of the countries involved in the citizenship by investment program offer visa-free traveling to more than a hundred countries.

For example, St. Kitts and Nevis‘s citizenship allows you to travel without a visa to Brazil, Singapore, and Russia, while if you are an Australian citizen, you’ll be required to go through the visa process.

Social Benefits

Another advantage of obtaining second citizenship is the social interactivity and connections you’ll get from the foreign country. You can boost your networking, attract new partners and acquire potential customers. Expanding your social connections, exponentially expands your buying visitors.

Social services in a foreign country might be substantially better than in the one you’re living in. In case you need to travel abroad for any social service like healthcare or education, you just need to buy the ticket and book the visit.

Greater Freedom

More business opportunities mean more freedom. It gives you financial security and additional traveling options, but it also gives you the freedom to improve your quality of life. Becoming a global citizen is the golden door of business opportunities.

