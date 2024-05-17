Jet2.com celebrates 15 years in Dalaman

On 18th May 2009, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Dalaman from Leeds Bradford Airport, and a decade and a half later, the leading leisure airline is celebrating 15 years of operating award-winning flights to Turkey (Türkiye).

Since 2009, when Jet2.com operated to just one destination in Turkey (Türkiye) – Dalaman – the company has enjoyed tremendous growth and success, both through Jet2.com, and the UK’s largest tour operator Jet2holidays. Consequently, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays now operate to four destinations in Turkey (Türkiye) – Dalaman, Antalya, Bodrum and Izmir – and millions of customers have travelled to the popular destination since the companies started operating to Turkey (Türkiye) 15 years ago.

For Summer 24, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to Dalaman from eleven of their UK airport bases – Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International. This offers customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking or travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to the Turkish sunshine.

During peak periods this summer, up to 88 weekly flights will depart to Dalaman, making Summer 24 the companies’ biggest ever programme to the holiday hotspot.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers can experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win high-profile accolades, such as Which? Recommended Provider.

Customers travelling to Dalaman can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com including friendly low fares, great flight times and a generous 22kg baggage (plus 10kg hand baggage) allowance or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2holidays. Holidaymakers booking through the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, receive that very same VIP customer service and flights through Jet2.com, as well as in-resort Customer Helpers, a 24/7 customer helpline, transfers, Free Child Place holidays and ATOL protection, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This year marks 15 years since we started operating to Turkey (Türkiye), when we had just one route on sale to Dalaman.

“Today, we operate a popular programme of flights and holidays to four destinations in Turkey (Türkiye) – Dalaman, Antalya, Bodum and Izmir – from the UK and have flown millions of customers to these magnificent destinations.

“Such growth and success over the last decade and a half would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Turkey (Türkiye), and I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners.

“As we continue to grow and take more customers to Turkey (Türkiye) on our award-winning flights and holidays, our partnership approach will remain at the very heart of everything we do, and we remain wholeheartedly committed to bringing even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”

Yiğit Laçin, CEO of YDA Dalaman Airport, said: “It gives me great pleasure to extend my congratulations to Jet2.com on their 15th anniversary of operating flights to Dalaman. Dalaman Airport nestled along the stunning turquoise coast of Türkiye, has long been a beacon for travellers seeking sun, sea, and relaxation.

“Over the past decade and a half, Jet2.com has been an integral part of our airport’s growth story, playing a significant role in connecting the UK market to the stunning destination of our Dalaman Region. Their consistent dedication to providing top-notch service, combined with a commitment to customer satisfaction, has greatly contributed to the success of our partnership. Together, we have worked tirelessly to enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers who have chosen Dalaman as their holiday destination.

“This summer marks a significant milestone with the launch of Jet2.com’s biggest ever programme to Dalaman, with up to 88 weekly flights during peak period

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire Jet2.com team for their unwavering support and collaboration over the years. Our partnership has been characterised by mutual respect, transparency, and a shared vision for delivering excellence in air travel. I am confident that as we move forward, our alliance will continue to thrive, bringing more visitors to discover the beauty and hospitality that Dalaman and Türkiye have to offer.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com