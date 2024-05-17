M&S Belfast launches iconic heritage brand Jaeger in-store

M&S Belfast is announcing the arrival of iconic heritage fashion brand JAEGER.

From the 15th May, customers will be able to browse and shop JAEGER across the 600 sq ft space on the ground floor of M&S Belfast located on Donegall Place. The store is the second M&S in Northern Ireland to offer the brand – currently only available in M&S Lisburn.

One of 12 new stores to stock the iconic heritage brand from this Spring, the roll out comes just in time for the new season. The new SS24 collection features a range of beautiful tailoring separates and dresses, perfect for special occasions as well as an elevated everyday outfitting. This season JAEGER have continued to lean on their heritage and historic reputation as a brand who delivers stylish pieces made with attention to detail and quality.

Belfast shoppers can get their hands on quintessential JAEGER products such as pure linen tailoring offered as a jacket, trouser, skirt, short and waistcoat, all of which can be interchanged to be worn together. The dresses, such as the Applique Shift Dress (£150) are a particular stand-out this season showcasing exquisite applique techniques and bold captivating prints in silk and linen.

JAEGER style experts will also be on hand at the store to assist customers looking for the perfect outfit.

Julie Hodgens, Store Manager at M&S Belfast, said: “It’s fantastic to now be able to offer JAEGER to our customers and we can’t wait to see the response to its return. We always want to provide the very best of M&S so we’re thrilled that M&S Belfast has been selected as one of the new locations. It’s especially brilliant to have a JAEGER collection in-store and ready to shop just as we enter the Spring/Summer period. Our colleagues will be on hand to help with finding the perfect outfit, whether for a wedding, holiday or the perfect tailored outfit for the office. We look forward to welcoming customers to explore the new collection!”

Suzi Avens, Head of JAEGER, commented: “Over the last few years we have worked hard to reposition JAEGER as a stylish and elevated independent brand that is proud of its heritage but set up for future success. Our expansion into a further 11 M&S stores across the UK, including Belfast, is the latest exciting step on the journey for JAEGER as part of the M&S family, demonstrating the continued confidence in the brand. We hope customers love the new Spring/Summer collection as much as we do!”

As part of the M&S Family, JAEGER is an independent brand supported by the ecosystem of M&S. JAEGER is available in 46 M&S stores across the UK and Ireland and the full range is available on marksandspencer.com, with next day delivery Click & Collect.