Summer shake-up: Nando’s new menu is looking Fully Loaded

Nando’s is launching not one but nine new menu items across its Northern Ireland restaurants this week.

Fans of the chicken restaurant are invited to tuck into all items of the newly revealed Fully Loaded summer menu. A brand-new Fully Loaded Wrap – the latest addition to the Fully Loaded family alongside Nando’s Fully Loaded Chips – is made with pulled chicken, fresh avocado, pink pickled onions, lettuce, a crunchy, garlicky PERi-PERi crumb, smoky PERi-Tamer sauce and creamy Caesar dressing.

A new Spicy Rice Bowl spotlights Nando’s legendary side, Spicy Rice with long-stem broccoli, crunchy rainbow slaw, pickled cauliflower and houmous with PERi-PERi seeds. Add chicken or halloumi for an extra protein kick.

Just in time for summer, there are three new salads. The popular Mediterranean Salad is returning with an improved recipe. And Caesar Salad lovers will be pleased to see its back along with a new side, Portuguese Tomato Salad. A trio of semi-dried, sweet baby and salad tomatoes with cucumber and pink pickled onions finished with South African dressing make this a new Afro-Portuguese flavour celebration to add to your usual.

For the ones who go wild for Wild Herb, Nando’s most popular sauce on the Sauce Station is launching on the PERi-ometer for the first time ever.

There’s also an XL Wing Platter, serving 15 wings with a choice of two large OR four regular sides. The perfect sharing platter for a sport-filled summer.

If the heat’s getting to you, cool off with a Quencher in two refreshing flavours, Cloudy Lemonade or Strawberry & Dragon Fruit. And for dessert, say hello to Bottomless Soft Swirl. Unlimited vanilla ice cream made with Jersey cow’s milk in a waffle cone or tub.

And for the little ones, the Nandino menu’s had an update, too. The mix and match menu has been tried and tested by kids and now includes additions like the Little Pitta with chicken breast, lettuce, Lemon & Herb mayo and Heinz ketchup, Mac & Cheese, Cucumber Sticks and Bottomless Soft Swirl.

Nando’s summer menu launches on Tuesday 14th May and is available at all restaurants across Northern Ireland. To stay up to date with the latest Nando’s news, download the Nando’s app and follow @Nandosuk on Instagram and TikTok.

Prices & nutritional information