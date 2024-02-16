Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks introduce Christmas Market services to Krakow for Winter 24/25

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have responded to continued strong demand for their enormously popular Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport by announcing a brand-new destination from the airport for Winter 24/25 – Krakow.

With European Christmas markets continuing to enjoy enormous popularity from customers wanting to enjoy the most authentic of festive experiences over the Christmas season, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of European city breaks have launched Christmas Market flights and trips to Krakow from Belfast International Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate scheduled services to Krakow from Belfast International Airport from 29th November to 16th December 2024. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) will operate from the airport during this time, giving customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking a magical festive break to the Polish city.

In addition to operating festive flights and trips to Krakow in Winter 24/25, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will also operate Christmas Market services to Prague from Belfast International Airport, with twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) available from 29th November to 23rd December 2024. This means holidaymakers can step inside a snow globe of winter wonder at Prague’s toytown Christmas markets.

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, with multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, the airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of opportunity next winter to marvel at the twinkle of a thousand lights and the joys of festive sights, as well as enjoying the scent of gingerbread delights – guaranteeing the perfect start to the Christmas countdown.

Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport and putting Krakow on sale as a new destination from the airport for next winter. The expansion comes in direct response to the strong demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland for our Christmas Markets programme, and it means we are giving holidaymakers exactly what they want – even more opportunity to enjoy the best festive experiences across Europe next winter.

“Krakow is a truly magical Christmas Market destination, and we have no doubt it will be an enormous hit with holidaymakers in the region. Our Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme from Belfast International Airport promises to be our best yet, and we look forward to taking holidaymakers to their favourite Christmas Market destinations, as well as showcasing our award-winning flights and city breaks to them.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com