Marc Sarzi, Head of Research at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, commenting as the Space- X Falcon rocket launches in an historic bid to touch down on the moon’s surface, says, “The NASA Artemis program aims to send humans back the Moon after more than 50 years, with the intent of establishing more permanent bases.

“These could serve as launch pads for exploring Mars, for mining the Moon for metals that are extremely rare on Earth or for building telescopes that could peer far into space unencumbered by the presence of an atmosphere.

“The key to establishing these bases is identifying optimal sites for their construction, such as permanently shadowed craters near the Moon’s poles where iced water could sustain human operations.

“NASA is using a series of robotic missions to achieve this goal, with the help of private companies, which can help to build and launch these experiments. This is where Intuitive Machines and Space-X comes in play in today’s launch from Cape Canaveral, as the Space-X Falcon 9 rocket sends the Intuitive Machines mission on its 9-day trip to the Moon.

“Once there, the Nova-C Odysseus lander will spend 7 days exploring the area near the 49-miles-wide Malapert A near the Moon’s South Pole.

“At Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, we deliver internationally recognised research in astronomy and related sciences. Our Cap-Com-Go Dome show tells both the story of the Apollo landings and of future missions to the Moon.”