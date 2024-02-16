Ionity opens first high-power EV charging site in Northern Ireland

IONITY has opened its first public electric vehicle (EV) High-Power charging (HPC) site in Northern Ireland. Toome Motorway Service Station. is open to all brands and will provide six 350kW HPC stations. The site opening was supported by NIE Networks.

The site in Toome is a fully-fledged motorway service station located along the A6, connecting Londonderry Derry and Belfast. Boasting a coffee shop amongst other amenities, the installation will undoubtedly provide greater footfall to businesses in this location while providing EV motorists with a convenient place to charge their cars along their journeys.

IONITY

Depending on charging demand, IONITY plans to add more chargers in the future. Located at a key destination in Northern Ireland, the new hub also connects with additional IONITY charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road, with a wide variety of stores and restaurants. These two new IONITY hubs will put public ultra-fast charging on the map for the country and enable fast, reliable and green mobility.

Charging with IONITY means 100% green energy from source to socket, which makes EV travel emission-free and truly carbon neutral, providing a positive contribution to the overall goal of decarbonisation across the UK and Europe.

IONITY’s Country Manager of UK and Ireland, Andreas Atkins commented: “Opening our first site in Northern Ireland is an exciting nod to our investment in the country to help decarbonise mobility and make EV charging accessible to everyone visiting or living in Northern Ireland. We wanted to partner with a site that already had amenities available to customers, so they can charge their EV’s whilst grabbing a bite to eat or a coffee.

Tony Wan, Project Director of Endeavour Investments, also said: “Leading the way in providing Northern Ireland with access to 100% green energy and high-power charging is an exciting step to making the country greener and providing more confidence to EV drivers. We are excited to welcome lots of new customers through our doors.”

NIE Networks worked with IONITY from the project design stage right through to the construction and connection of the site.

Ian Craig Major Projects Stakeholder Lead at NIE Networks said: “NIE Networks is delighted to play our part in helping Northern Ireland move towards Net Zero by connecting the first high powered EV Charging site in Toome. We are willing and ready to support the move towards greener energy and drive real noticeable change for local people.”

About IONITY

IONITY is building and operating the largest open brand high-power charging (HPC) network along European highways. The HPC charging capacity of up to 350 kW allows maximum charging speeds. As a commitment to sustainability, IONITY sources renewable energy only for both emission-free and carbon neutral driving. In January 2024, the IONITY HPC network counted around 600 charging stations and more than 3.300 charging points in 24 European countries.

Founded in 2017, IONITY is a joint venture of the car manufacturers BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, along with BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure Platform as financial investor. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Dortmund and outside Norway’s capital Oslo. IONITY is an internationally registered trademark. For more information, please visit www.ionity.eu

IONITY UK is a founding member of the UK charge point operator trade association “ChargeUK”. Its members are investing billions of pounds to deliver and operate a world-class charging infrastructure by 2030.