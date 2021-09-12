Identifying Car Problems and Correcting Them

If you own a car, it makes sense to have at least the basic tools that can help you in correcting the car problems that you may encounter. Though it’s important to seek the help of a professional mechanic or an automotive expert, there are car issues that you can address on your own. As a rule of the thumb, never work on a car while the engine is running or when it is just turned off to avoid possible injury.

If you’re interested in fixing car problems, the first thing that you should do is to study and learn the basic lessons and have a manual that provides excellent textual and visual details. This way you can easily figure out what you need to fix. Likewise, you should also have the necessary garage tool kit, multimeter, and OBD Code Reader, VIN decoder. Here are some basic car problems and tips from carVertical on how you can fix them.

Flat Tire

If you heard a loud thumping noise and you notice that your car is tilting, then you should suspect that the tire is flat. Once you figure out that the tire is flat, the last thing that you can do is to replace it with a spare tire. This is done by pumping the car up through the jack so that you can remove the lug nuts and replace the tire. Make sure to tighten the nuts before bringing down the jack.

Tail or Head Lights Out

You’re driving your car and suddenly the headlights get off, what would you do? This is one of the common car problems that can be encountered. If you know how to troubleshoot this issue, then you can save more money than bringing your vehicle to the auto shop. All you have to do is to turn the car off and unplug the old bulb. Replace with the new one and there you go, you’re ready to travel at night again.

Dead Battery

Obviously, if your car doesn’t start, one of the common causes can be a dead battery. Check first for other causes such as the alternator or starter before attempting to address the issue. If you ruled out that the problem is a dead battery, then you can unbolt first the negative terminal followed by the positive terminal, as well as the ground wire, if there’s any. Then replace it with a new battery.

Faulty Spark Plugs

If it is hard to start the car, you should check the spark plugs. If it doesn’t fire, then the engine won’t start and run properly. Unscrew the spark plugs and replace it with the new ones, then try to start your car again.

Squeaky Belts

If you’ve been hearing annoying squeaky sounds or cracks coming from the belts, then it’s about time to replace it. However, never start the task without referring to the belt diagram so that you’ll know the path it takes. You can free up the belt by losing the tension arm. Remove excess oil or grime so that disintegrating the belt can be done easily.

Dead Alternator

If the problem with your car is the dead alternator, the devices inside won’t even light up. This is a sort of electrical problem, but easy to fix. All you have to do is to remove the harness connector and the power wires, remove the serpentine belt and unbolt the brackets. Put the new alternator, reconnect the wires and start up your car.

Leaky Radiator

In case of a leaky radiator, the best thing to do is to replace it. Never consider fixing it by putting a sealant or through welding. Replacing the radiator would mean that you’ll also remove the coolants including the cooling fans.

Bad Rotors or Brake Pads

This problem causes unbearable squealing and squeaking. This can be done on your own by removing the slide pins so that the caliper and actual pads would be removed. You should also check the worn pads if it causes damage to the rotors.

Knowing the common car problems and how to fix it can help car owners to save money bringing the car to the auto shop. Likewise, simple cleaning should also be done by using the best car vacuum. You can look for the best car vacuum that would work in cleaning up every corner and even the upholstery of the vehicle.