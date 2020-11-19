How Much Should A Boiler Cost in 2020

Unsurprisingly, one of the most common questions by homeowners who want to replace their old boilers or by first-timers is “how much does a new boiler cost?”. As mentioned, people asking this question is not a surprise as there is a large variability in the price of new boilers. It can range from a cheap three-digit boiler to a boiler that may require you to avail of a mortgage to purchase it. These expensive boilers are deemed to be offered by companies that provide you your gas and energy bills. Because they are your gas and electricity provider, you may be compelled to buy your new boiler from them, but this should not be so. There are many companies that offer appropriately priced efficient boilers which can last up to 10 to 15 years and more if you take care of it very well.

Here is a list of some of the price ranges of different types of boilers in 2020 so you know how much should it cost in the future or a next day boiler installation if you need it ASAP:

Combi boilers

Combi boilers are the most common type of boiler system replacement in the UK. A gas combi boiler costs £1,500 → £3,500. The cost of a combi boiler replacement already includes the installation fee that you have to pay. It can reach up to 3,500 depending on how premium the boiler of your choice is. More so, if your area or the space you want to install it causes complexity in the installation, new boiler installation costs may be added. If it is not that complicated to install a boiler in, you shouldn’t expect a price on the high-end of this price range. Most customers fall in the middle.

System boilers

System boilers function the same way as a combi boiler although it is catered for a larger volume of people in a home. It ranges from £1,500 → £3,000 which may also vary depending on the mentioned factors such as complexity and quality of the boiler. In addition to this, additional pumps/valves during the installation may add up to the cost.

Converting a regular boiler to a combi boiler

A combi boiler is known to be more energy-efficient and more cost-effective than traditional boilers which is why homeowners aim to convert their regular boilers into a combi boiler. The price range of doing so is £2,500 → £4,500. The breakdown of this cost is the full removal of your traditional boiler and water cylinder, upgrading the pipework, the new boiler itself, and the labor costs from the removal up to the installation. Although this is expensive, it can save you from all the years that you will have to pay expensive energy bills because of traditional boilers.

In determining and evaluating the prices that are presented to you, you must keep in mind that the boiler already ranges from £400 → £1200. Adding to this, the labor cost ranges from £600 → £1500. Other needed materials such as a flue which costs £300 → £600, plume kit £90 → £130, gas pipe upgrade £250 → £400, and more should be considered in surveying the cost.