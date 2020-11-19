4 Things You Need to Know About PSD to WordPress Conversion

Designing a website is one of the most important tasks when you’re in the process of building your web presence, and one of the main ways you can design a website is through converting PSD files into a WordPress website. Here’s a list of 5 key things you need to know about this process and how to effectively tackle it.

#1 It Can be a Simple or Complex Process

The first thing you need to understand about PSD to WordPress conversions is that they aren’t a set of concrete procedures that you need to go through each time. The complexity, the time, and the skills required for each conversion are entirely reliant on the complexity of the design and the skill of the people doing the conversion involved.

This is what makes the whole process quite complicated. Is it worth it? Can you afford it? You wouldn’t be able to answer these questions without first deciding what your vision is and how you want to go about it.

#2 It is Much Better Than Using WordPress’s Internal Builder

One thing is for certain with PSD to WordPress website conversion: It is much better than using WordPress’s internal builder to design websites. WordPress offers a website builder out of the box that allows you to control basic website elements and lets you design simplistic themes.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that the internal builder is quite simplistic, and if you are trying to build a web presence, it won’t be up to the task. A PSD to WordPress conversion will allow for much more freedom, more robust design elements, and ultimately, a more professional looking website. If you want to go all out and design a professional website, you can’t rely on the internal WordPress builder.

#3 It Requires Considerable Skill, but There are Alternatives to Doing It Yourself

As we mentioned before, a PSD to WordPress conversion can become quite complex, and it takes considerable skill to pull off successfully. Not only do you need to be prolific in Photoshop and be able to come up with a stylish design, but you’d also need to have the technical software development knowledge required to turn the lifeless design into a fully-fledged website. Enough, not many people have the skill and knowledge required to successfully go through this. That’s why it is usually recommended to hire a wordpress development agency to help you. They have the necessary expertise required to convert the design into a fully functioning website.

#4 WordPress is One of the Best Platforms for a PSD Conversion

If you’re more into design than software development, you might be wondering, why a PSD to WordPress conversion specifically? What makes it special? There are various other content management systems out there aside from WordPress. This is a very valid question to ask, and the answer might surprise you: there are a plethora of reasons why you might want to go with WordPress for your PSD conversion: