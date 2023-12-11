Go Smashing Through the Snow to win with Jet2holidays this Christmas!

Jet2holidays has announced the launch of Smashing Through the Snow – a very merry competition online, giving holidaymakers the opportunity to win one of 13 tree-mendous holidays over the festive period.

Customers are being given daily chances to win a holiday between 14th-25th December by smashing through presents to gain as many points as possible in 30 seconds. Watch out for the coal, however, as points will be deducted!

To enter customers must sign up to become a myJet2 member and download the Jet2 mobile app.

With points contributing towards entries into a grand prize draw on 28th December to win a 7-night Indulgent Escapes holiday for two adults and two children to the 5-star Cullinan in Antalya, there are additional ways for players to increase their chances of winning. Entering consecutive days in a row creates a bonus multiplier which increases each day users play and sharing the campaign with friends earns extra entries too!

In addition to the lucky grand prize draw winner, twelve more holidaymakers will be jetting off with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes or VIBE by Jet2holidays in the instant daily wins hidden behind each door.

With a total of thirteen prizes up for grabs and multiple chances to win, entrants have plenty of opportunity to grab a getaway with Jet2holidays in the run up to Christmas.

The Smashing Through the Snow prizes

A 7-night Jet2holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to the Landmar Costa Los Gigantes in Tenerife

A 3-night Jet2CityBreak for 2 adults to the MR67 Mayera Rapaporta in Krakow

A 7-night VIBE by Jet2holidays getaway for 2 adults to the Amare Beach Hotel in Ibiza

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be giving the gift of holidays this Christmas and spreading some festive fun by unwrapping our Smashing through the Snow competition. With 13 holidays up for grabs, customers have plenty of opportunity to win a holiday this festive season. We wish everyone the best of luck!”

For further information on the Smashing Through the Snow campaign, visit www.jet2holidays.com/smashing-through-the-snow.