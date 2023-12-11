Make impulsive decisions while trading? Struggle to stick to your strategy? Then you could be falling victim to emotional decision making. As a trader, you need to be aware of the role of their emotions in trading play if you want to succeed. With this in mind, we’ve written this article to explain the role of emotional bias in trading.

What is emotional bias?

Emotional bias occurs when you make decisions driven by fear, excitement or other emotions. Strong emotions can cloud your reasoning, distort your perceptions of risk and reward, and lead you to make impulsive choices. This can lead to you deviating from your trading plan and can even cause you to lose significant capital.

Common examples of emotional bias in trading

Some common examples of emotional bias that traders experience include:

Loss aversion bias – The tendency to prefer avoiding losses over gaining profits, which can lead to reluctance in entering positions or cutting losses on a bad trade.

Overconfidence bias – The tendency to over-estimate your own abilities, which can lead to neglecting sound risk-management strategies.

Self-control bias – The tendency to struggle controlling your impulses and sticking to your trading plan.

Status quo bias – The tendency to prefer doing things the same way, even if the current strategy isn’t working or making a change could be beneficial.

Do you experience any of the above examples?

Why is emotional bias important for trading?

Making rational decisions and maintaining discipline is vital for success, whether you prefer long term value investing or high risk, high reward forex day trading. Without these qualities it’s impossible to make good trades and achieve your long-term goals. Emotional bias interferes with your ability to do this, making it an important area for you to understand and take steps to mitigate as a trader.

How to mitigate emotional biases in trading

There are several ways you can mitigate emotional bias in your trading, including:

Developing self-awareness – Reflect on your emotions and identify your patterns of behaviour, then establish trading rules that help you avoid the over-influence of emotions.

Employing risk management strategies – Use tactics like stop-loss orders, trailing stops and diversification to protect yourself from your excessive desire to avoid losses or make profits.

Seeking accountability – Communicate with trading peers, mentors and communities who can share experience and provide support in managing your emotional bias.

The bottom line…

If you make impulsive decisions and don’t stick to you trading plan, it could be that you have emotional biases at play. The good news is that you can Identify, understand and mitigate them to improve your chances of success while trading. And you should be much closer to that end after reading this article.