M&S Launches fuss free all-in-one Christmas Dinner

Christmas festivities are starting to book up diaries, and this year the celebrations are starting earlier than ever before! So, what better reason to ALSO launch… wait for it… the FIRST EVER all-in-one turkey dinner (yes, you read that right) 😲 Turkey? Well, this is not just any turkey, this is the M&S Collection Slow Cooked Turkey with ALL the Trimmings! Perfect for every occasion… mini-mas, friends-mas, EVERYTHING-mas and of course the big day itself… this is THE must-have showstopper of the season!

Turkey terror? That’s SO last year as our ultimate turkey AND all the trimmings cooks in just ONE HOUR and is certified fool-proof… seriously, there’s no catch, your deliciously succulent turkey, crisp and fluffy roast potatoes, sweet and sticky Chantenay carrots, festive spiced red cabbage AND rich turkey gravy is ready to be devoured in 60 minutes. So forget about missing out on all the party action, you’ll be sipping ‘n’ celebrating in absolutely no time!

We know who won’t be concerned about turkey terror this year… our new M&S Food Celeb Ambassadors Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch! Their first task was trying their hand at cooking the Collection Slow Cooked Turkey with All the Trimmings to see how EASY it really is! They posted their trial on social media and in less than 12 hours received over 668,000 views, 10,000 likes and over 100 comments! 😲 Customers were SHOCKED at the great value, ease of cooking and of course LOVE the new partnership between M&S and Abbey & Peter!

Well, we couldn’t agree more!

M&S Food Product Developer, Matt Dawson, says “We were thrilled with the success of our stress-free Slow Cooked Turkey last year, which was a real hit with customers. The challenge we faced this year was how we could make cooking throughout the festive season even easier for our customers with less time spent in the kitchen. One year later we had perfected the ultimate prep-free turkey dinner that can be on the table in just 60 minutes, all while keeping that all-important quality and unbeatable flavour our customers know and love.”

He continued, “It couldn’t be easier to put on a fuss-free celebration spread with this as the main event. Gone are the days of the dreaded veg prep and planning how long everything takes to cook as we have done the hard work for you!”

Whatever the festive celebration, make sure you are the host with the most (amount of time to get into the grove 😉), with our trimming-dous slow cooked turkey centrepiece.

Our British Oakham turkeys are sourced from Select Farms we know and trust, with more space to roam than the industry norm. We cook our slow cook turkeys in heated water baths for over 7 hours. This low and slow cooking technique guarantees super succulent texture and MASSES of flavour – a technique seen in many Michelin star restaurants.

Collection Slow Cooked Turkey with All the Trimmings (serves 4) – £45, 2.93kg

British slow cooked Oakham turkey with signature cured bacon and pork & cranberry stuffing. Served with sous vide potatoes with dry cured bacon lardons, Chantenay carrots in a maple & honey butter and shredded cabbage cooked in a festive spiced redcurrant sauce. Finished with our ultimate turkey gravy.

*Prices may vary in selected stores