Glentoran FC Supports Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid

Glentoran FC have endorsed Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid’s latest campaign – the #10KbyMay challenge- and have encouraged their fans to get involved and show support.

The challenge, which was launched at the end of January, seeks to encourage the people of Belfast and Lisburn to take part in a 10K run, walk, or cycle on or around May 1st this year.

The charity launched the campaign in a bid to raise community spirits and encourage an active lifestyle during Covid-19 lockdowns, whilst also raising awareness of and funds for their vital work with women and children.

The motivation behind the campaign is to inspire communities in Belfast and Lisburn to get involved with supporting Women’s Aid, as well as look after their mental and physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns, a feat which Glentoran jumped at the opportunity to get behind.

They approached the charity shortly after the campaign launched back in January and offered their endorsement and support in what they understood was – and still remains – a demanding time for domestic abuse charities.

On their website, the club have issued the statement: “Glentoran Football Club is delighted to support the excellent work done by the employees and volunteers at Women’s Aid, so we are very happy to formally endorse the 10K by May initiative run by Women’s Aid in Belfast and Lisburn”

Glentoran General Manager Ian Clarke said of the club’s involvement: “We are well aware of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns have had on so many aspects of our society and on our daily lives. We are also aware of news reports indicating the very worrying increase in domestic abuse related offences over the past year.

“As a club with very strong community roots, Glentoran wishes to support Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid in their vital work protecting victims of domestic abuse across our society and offering practical help to those vulnerable to abuse. We encourage the Glentoran Family and society as a whole play their part, however small, in raising money for this very important cause.”

Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid Chief Executive Kelly Andrews added: “We are very grateful to have the support of Glentoran FC for our #10KbyMay campaign, and truly appreciate their commitment to helping us continue to raise awareness among the general public of the work we do as well as raising funds to support our work.

“In what is a difficult time for everyone, it’s great to see a club which already has a strong sense of community supporting us with our community efforts. We’re excited to continue to work closely with Glentoran for the remainder of this campaign and look forward to having their support in the future.”

Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid and Glentoran FC are encouraging everyone to consider getting involved in the #10KbyMay challenge, whether they want to run, walk or cycle the distance.

For more information about the campaign you can get in touch via [email protected] or visit the Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid belfastwomensaid.org.uk.