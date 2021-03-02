Thrillz x Seedrs Campaign Allows Individuals Around the World to Financially Grow in a Socially Distanced World

Thrillz is the leading virtual platform that allows fans to connect with their favorite celebrities, athletes in a socially distanced world. Now, they are expanding their platform giving people the chance to enhance their financial health, even during the toughest of times.

Thrillz is launching a campaign in collaboration with Seedrs, a company that allows “all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success, [and] enable all types of growth-focused businesses to raise capital and a community in the process.” Fans now have the availability to not only connect, but also begin investing in life changing projects.

Thrillz was founded by Anjan Luthra, a former Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor at Partners Group London ($100bn Private Equity Fund). Since Thrillz has launched, it has gained massive traction from fans across the world. Graeme Faulds, a founding partner of SL Capital Partners, one of the largest and most successful private equity funds in the UK, will be joining Luthra as an advisor for Thrillz. In the Pre-Seed round, the company raised $700K with executives from leading private equity and investment bank firms investing in Thrillz.

Throughout 2020, the company has continuously grown in revenues and celebrity sign ups. This platform provided celebrities and fans alike to continue having exciting opportunities that would typically happen face to face. Revenue has grown by 5000% and celebrity sign-ups grew by 1000%, with bookings growing by 2700%. Its monthly revenue growth sits at 175%, even despite the fact that 75% of its sales are organic. With the way Thrillz is continuing to grow, the company is bound to see significant success in the future.

From Tara Reid and John Altman, there is a large variety of celebrities to choose from on Thrillz. Fans everywhere can request custom video content from their favorite stars, and also attend live events like VIP concerts with Allie Sherlock, or even interactive talk shows such as the Mary and Amanza show. Thrillz has made it even easier to talk to your favorite celebrities, all virtually!

Thrillz was named one of the best U.K. Startups of 2020 by Startup Pill, and the company does not plan on stopping there. Seedrs provided £293 million ($330 million) to over 265 start-ups in 2020 alone. The possibilities for 2021 are endless.

Thrillz is passionate about bringing their customers moments of pure happiness and irreplaceable memories to fans — which in a socially distanced world, felt impossible at one point. Their new campaign with Seedrs will allow them to take this to a new meaning, whose own mission is to help investors invest in businesses they believe in. Together, the two will allow customers to find happiness and build a better future for themselves.