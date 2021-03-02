Boost Drinks has launched the Choose Now, Change Lives community grants scheme

Boost Drinks, the owner of Northern Ireland’s best-selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel* has created a £10k fund which is being made available to community groups across the province to help drive change in their communities.

The ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ initiative, that will be available throughout 2021, was developed by the leading drinks brand to offer local community grants that will positively impact lives.Groundwork NI, a charity group working with local communities, will support Boost by administering grants to successful applicants.

Boost is calling for local groups and communities to get involved by visiting www.boostdrinks.com/changelivesni and nominating a group that they feel would benefit from a cash injection from Boost’s £10,000 fund helping to make a difference and truly facilitate change.

The grants scheme will be carried out with three rounds of funding allocation throughout the year, with the entry deadline for round one being 9th May, the deadline for round two, 18th July and for the third and final round entries must be in by 26th September.

‘Choose Now Change Lives’ supports local organisations and groups that benefit their community and have a positive impact on people’s lives, something Boost champions by working with local independent retailers in the heart of the community.

Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing and International Business Director at Boost said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Groundwork NI on our ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ initiative, to offer important grants to communities who need it most.

“Having worked exclusively with independent retailers for 18 years in NI, we know just how important local shops are to the communities they are in. We are firm believers in supporting activity at a local level. Community groups are the life and soul of the areas we all live in – something that’s more important now than ever and will continue to be in the future.”

Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive, Groundwork Northern Ireland, said: “We are pleased that Boost is making this commitment to local communities across Northern Ireland and we look forward to helping them ensure funds raised get to where they’re most needed.

“Given the circumstances we are all living in at the moment, any support we can offer communities to ensure they can improve their local places and spaces will be of great benefit to all involved. We look forward to seeing the innovative projects put forward.”

To nominate a group or project that needs some help, please fill out a nomination form at www.boostdrinks.com/changelivesni

* Source: IRI Marketplace Data, Symbols & Independents, Unit Sales w/e 27.12.20