Jet2 sprinkle the magic as Christmas Markets trips return from Belfast

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are bringing back their popular Christmas Markets programme for 2021, with flights and trips now on sale to Prague from Belfast International Airport.

With customers missing out on the best of Europe’s Christmas markets last year, the companies are bringing back their popular Christmas markets programme in style, thanks to the launch of a new mini-series of dedicated trips to Prague.

The mini-series of flights and breaks to this festive favourite means that the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of European city breaks will operate five dedicated services to this destination. Operating from 3rd to 20th December, the Monday and Friday services are perfectly timed for customers wanting to explore one of the most magical Christmas market destinations in Europe.

Customers can pick from flight-only options with Jet2.com, or package options with Jet2CityBreaks. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks are available for a low £60 per person booking deposit, and include flights with Jet2.com, 22kg hold luggage and 10kg free cabin baggage, as well as transfers to and from the airport. Customers can also pick from a choice of 2 to 5-star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the festive delights of a European Christmas market.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “People missed out on the opportunity to visit Europe’s most magical Christmas market destinations last year, so we’re delighted that these popular trips are back again for 2021. We’re very excited about the return of the programme and we know customers will be equally excited to see the Christmas markets well and truly back. With this fantastic programme of festive trips on sale to Prague from Belfast International Airport, customers and independent travel agents can enjoy a visit to one of Europe’s best Christmas markets once again this year and add a sprinkle of magic to any Christmas celebration.”

