First glance at new AVA outdoor festival

After announcing its largest line-up to date with headliners such as Orbital, Denis Sulta, and the long-awaited return of Laurent Garnier and Fatima Yamaha, AVA Festival has revealed a first glance of its new site plans and stages for the now outdoor festival. Set for May 28th-31st, AVA makes its debut at Boucher Road Playing Fields Belfast, along with an opening show and free conference at the MAC with closing events in the city.

In keeping with the ethos of AVA Festival, this year sees an uncompromising approach to the design and creativity, collaborating with the very best of local artists and bringing back some of the most exciting international performers to the city. The festival landscape will have a distinctive set up by merging industrial stage design with visual & electronic art and music across four enclosed intimate experiences.

The AVA Main Stage will maintain the warehouse style for the Festival, by providing a large enclosed headline-ready setting, complete with the iconic AVA lighting and visual show, set to show-case Orbital, Laurent Garnier, Denis Sulta and many more in the best possible light to Belfast.

Returning, will be the infamous Boiler Room and Red Bull Stages, AVA has sourced and will utilise shipping containers, accompanied by lighting installations designed and developed by local creative Oisin O’Brien, who runs Visual Spectrum.

‘Immerse AVA’ is a new edition and a groundbreaking concept from the team supported by Future Screens NI; the scaffolding stage will create a fully immersed ‘drenched’ like experience of light and visuals, incorporating surround sound systems to create a unique experience, that is set to tour beyond the Festival in Belfast.

Festival Director & Founder, Sarah McBriar said: “Working with a blank canvas is exciting, as the opportunities are endless. We have been developing the new site design for some time, incorporating the elements we believe will showcase the artists in the best way and make this year’s AVA experience unique. The breadth of local and international artists in the line-up is a testament to the successes and growth of previous years. We are proud to bring AVA to one of the best crowds in the world for our sixth year running.”

Beyond the dancefloor, AVA will once again deliver a full programme of art installations and music/art/culture led conferencing at the MAC, chill spaces, local food traders, a new cocktail bar experience and visual art exhibitions, plus much more. Full festival passes can be bought online at £75 as part of a group ticket or £85 as a stand-alone, with a deposit scheme from £25. Tickets to AVA Festival are on sale via https://avafestival.com/festival.