United Wines launches I Heart Gin

As current distributors of the Freixenet Copestick’s i heart Wine range, United Wines is working to promote this latest addition to the best-selling range. The introduction of i heart Gin also marks a move by Freixenet Copestick’s into spirits for the first time. The launch brings two new gins to the ever-growing spirits market, i heart Gin & i heart Pink Gin, just in time for Mother’s Day and Easter.

Gin is considered to be a favourite spirit to enjoy by the Northern Ireland consumer. Gin sales have increased by 40% in the past 12 months in the UK, according to WSTA, (Wine and spirits trade Association, 2020) proving that the spirit market is in high demand.

The move into spirits is starting with a 40% abv classic juniper gin alongside a 37.5% abv pink gin which is flavoured with strawberry, juniper and herbs.

Emma Haughian, United Wines Brand Manager said: “We are delighted to expand the availability of i heart Gin within key Northern Ireland stores. We have had great success with the i heart brand previously and to have this latest gin as a brand-new option, we anticipate there will be a real draw for consumers. Gin sales are on the increase here and having two flavours in the range is an added bonus.”

I heart Gin and i heart Pink Gin are available in all participating good independent retailers from 1st March 2020, RRP: £16/17. The launch will be supported with a social media influencer campaign and in store visibility drive.