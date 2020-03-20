Home » After 5 - Your Lifestyle » DfC introduces measures to ensure the continued safe delivery of important benefit services



Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey MLA has announced a series of measures to ensure the continued safe delivery of important benefit services in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

The pages found at the links below will be updated with the latest information as the situation develops, so you should check them regularly.

Please find information at:
https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/covid-19

Information for citizens is also available at:
www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-and-benefits

