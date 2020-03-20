COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information FAQs (March 20 2020)

If you know what topic you are looking for advice on, click the link below to jump to that particular section.

The latest health advice from the Public Health Agency:

Stay at home if you have coronavirus symptoms. The symptoms include a high temperature (you feel hot to touch on your chest or back) and a continuous cough (this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly).

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home (111 is now available in NI).

If you have symptoms, stay at home for 7 days

If you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms (this is new advice as of 16 th March)

If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.