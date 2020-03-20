Translink announce reduced service details

We’ll try to update this page as often as possible

Metro/Glider

The reduced service will be equivalent to a Metro holiday timetable, this will remove services which are heavily used by schools in the morning and evening peaks but otherwise frequency will be maintained throughout the day.

This can be reduced further to a Saturday service with some enhancements in approx. 2 weeks time

The 600 service to Belfast City airport will drop to an hourly frequency.

Northern Ireland Railways

Normal Saturday Service, this is a well understood timetable which will maintain a reduced frequency service on all routes. Given the complexity of timetable changes on the Railway it is only possible to move to a timetable which has already been tested from a safety perspective.

Enterprise will operate a reduced Service, reducing from 16 to 10 Cross Border services. This will be reviewed again with Irish rail in the coming weeks.

Ulsterbus

The reduced service will be equivalent to an Ulsterbus holiday timetable, this will remove journeys which are heavily used by schools in the morning and evening peaks but otherwise services will be maintained throughout the day. This will continue to provide coverage in rural areas and Ulsterbus Town Services.

This can be reduced further to a Saturday service with some enhancements in approx. 2 weeks time.

The last Goldline departures from Belfast will be at 10pm.

Cross Border Belfast to Dublin bus services will operate a reduced frequency service, reducing to every 2 hours from 7am to 9pm rather than an hourly service and will operate as the X1 providing service to all current stops. This will be reviewed again with Bus Eireann in the coming weeks.

The Derry/Londonderry to Dublin service will be reduced.

Frequency will be reduced on the 300 Belfast International airport service, which also serves Templepatrick P&R.

Information

All Passenger information sources will be updated – Contact Centre, Web site, Journey planner and social media will update

This situation will be kept under constant review and in line with government advice on public health.