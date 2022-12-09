Colin the Caterpillar gets his skates on

In store from today… the launch you have all been waiting for – Colin the Caterpillar™ gets into the festive spirit!

What’s Christmas without Colin the Caterpillar™ we hear you say…well look no further! This Christmas, M&S has launched a fabulous range of Colin gifts across the Foodhall and Clothing & Home that are perfect for the whole family.

In preparation for the big day this year, Colin has had a makeover and is ready for winter with his hat and ice skates. Our Get Your Skates on Colin the Caterpillar™ Cake is the PERFECT addition to your festive celebrations and tastes DIVINE. With his skates laced up, Colin has been busy working on his ice-skating skills… check out this video of Colin with Alex Murphy, professional ice skater, presenter, and all- round super star, to see what they got up to!

Did you know we sell over 450k Colin the Caterpillar cakes each year..! And this Christmas we are expecting our Get Your Skates on Colin the Caterpillar™ cake to take centre stage at the dinner table with his festive make over!

Speaking of a Colin makeover, how about a bedroom makeover? Enter our reversible Colin the Caterpillar™ bedding, set to make bedtimes extra cheerful!

But that’s not all – everyone’s favourite pig is celebrating in style this Christmas too! We have a stunning selection of Percy Pig™ gifts for £5 and under which are wonderful stocking fillers, including our Percy Pig™ Piggy Bank Post Box and Percy Pig™ Biscuit Tin! And as the temperature drops, we’ve got you covered, our Percy Pig™ Print Pyjamas are guaranteed to keep you warm and cosy this festive season, and even better… you can get matching one’s for the whole family!

We have rounded up our favourite MUST-HAVE Colin & Percy gifts this Christmas, you won’t want to miss out on these!

CRACKING CHRISTMAS COLIN CHOICES

Get Your Skates on Colin the Caterpillar™

£10, 650g, Serves 10

This year, our favourite caterpillar has got his skates on! Do we need to say more? Our CLASSIC, extremely chocolatey sponge roll with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and finished with edible festive decorations is the perfect addition to your Christmas celebrations. After all…what’s Christmas without Colin?!

Get Your Skates on Colin is also available in our classic mini’s pack at £2.75 for 5!

In store now

Colin The Caterpillar™ Christmas Selection Box

£5, 268g

Christmas selection box with 6 treats inside. 1 x giant choc face, stickers, a small bag of mini-Colin faces, a bag of candy-coated beans, 2 x chocolate lollies and a net of chocolate Colin pieces. Perfect for all Colin lovers out there.

In store now

Colin The Caterpillar™ Candy Cane

£1.75, 150g

Soft and chewy, these limited-edition candy cane shaped Colin the Caterpillar™ strawberry and apple flavour gums are the ultimate treat. Perfect for snacking on or for celebrating with.

In store now

Colin The Caterpillar™ Christmas Tree Decoration

£6

Our Colin the Caterpillar™ makes for a cute and quirky Christmas decoration. He’s soft and cuddly with a fluffy exterior and features a green hanging ribbon so you can simply slide him over your branches.

In store

Cotton Blend Colin the Caterpillar™ Bedding Set

£12 – £18

Our Colin the Caterpillar™ has wriggled his way onto this cotton-blend bedding set. Reversible and enhanced with a zip-fastening as well as our handy non-iron finish to make laundering easy.

In store and online now

Colin The Caterpillar™ Mug

£5

The perfect gift for Colin fans this Christmas, this fine china mug is guaranteed to put a smile on their face! And even better… this mug is the PERFECT size for our Colin the Caterpillar™ Hot Chocolate Stirrer!

Also dishwasher safe.

In store

PERCY PIG™ PICKS

Percy Pig™ Piggy Bank Post-box

£4, 120g

Filled with a net of Percy pennies, this little cutie doubles up as piggy bank to enjoy again and again.

In store now



Kids’ Percy Pig™ Slippers

(5 small – 6 large)

£11-£15

Keep your trotters toasty this Christmas with our super-soft Percy Pig™ slippers, featuring a fluffy finish and an easy slip-on style.

In store and online now

Percy Pig™ Print Family Christmas Pyjamas

£13-£28

Our pure-cotton Percy Pig™ pyjamas are sure to become a new family favourite. A comfy regular fit with button fastening and embroidered piping for a standout finish.

In store and online now

Percy Pig™ Sleepsuit

(0-3 Yrs)

£8

Kit out your little one with the Percy Pig™ sleepsuit. Zip-up fastening makes dressing and changing a breeze while Babysafe toes ensure extra comfort.

In store and online now

Percy Pig™ Hot Water Bottle

£19.50

Snuggle up warm with this pig in a blanket. The fluffy Percy Pig™ cover contains a small hot water bottle, with a cheerful smiling face and a cute tail.

Online now