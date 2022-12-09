4 reasons to build seasonal landing pages for SEO

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a form of digital marketing that gets more and more important as time goes on. In the digital age we live in, everything is online which is why businesses must have a strong presence online on both social media and search engines like Google.

Last year, there were more than 1.8 billion websites online and they’re all competing to appear on the first page of Google. SEO is the practice that helps businesses to climb the ranks and appear top of all relevant searches. This will increase the amount of people that then click on their website.

There are many ways to improve the SEO of your website but one method that isn’t always utilised is building seasonal landing pages on your website. To help, we’ve put together a guide on why you should build seasonal landing pages to enhance the SEO of your website.

What are seasonal landing pages?

A landing page is a webpage that offers information and products that consumers are looking for. Some of the key seasonal pages that you may build can be centred around Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Christmas and Black Friday but why should you do these? Find out more below.

Increase conversions and increase profit

People are actively looking to spend money on gifts during these seasonal periods. If you have specific landing pages with good SEO then you’ll have more people clicking on your site. If they like the look of your products then they’re more likely to then complete a purchase which will increase your sales revenue.

Take advantage of search behaviour

With these major holidays being such an integral part of everyone’s lives, you can expect the number of times they’re searched to increase. These pages are therefore designed to draw traffic to your website which may lead to customers using your services.

Provide customers with the content they’re looking for

Utilise long-tail keywords to help consumers find what they’re looking for and increase the traffic to your website. For example, customers may search for ‘Christmas presents for sons’ but they’re more likely to search for something more specific like ‘Cheap Christmas presents for my teenager’. If your content caters for this then you’ll have more clicks on your site.

Build authority

If you’re writing great content on your website then other third-party websites may link to your page. This helps to build authority on your site which will help to boost the rankings of your page.

Not sure how you can build seasonal landing pages with great SEO values? There are plenty of great agencies that can help. They will take care of everything, so you can focus on other areas within your business.