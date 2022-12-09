Susan McKane joins British Business Bank as Senior Manager

The British Business Bank has appointed Susan McKane Senior Manager for Northern Ireland. She will work across Northern Ireland engaging with the Bank’s partners and helping to raise awareness of finance options for local smaller businesses.

Susan, who joins from Danske Bank where she spent 23 years, takes over from Susan Nightingale who was appointed UK Network Director for Devolved Nations earlier this year.

Susan McKane

Susan McKane’s most recent position with Danske had been to manage the bank’s suite of business products. Her previous roles included mobilising the Government Loan Schemes for customers during the pandemic and supporting early-stage technology business during her time in Danske’s Fintech Hub.

She was also Chairperson of Danske Bank Employees’ Charity Group, a member of Catalyst’s Frameworks Steering Team and currently sits on the board of a social enterprise.

Representing the British Business Bank in Northern Ireland, Susan will work closely with funding delivery partners, business development agencies and other organisations across the small business finance ecosystem to improve access to financial support.

As part of the UK Network team, Susan’s remit also includes working with local finance markets to shape the British Business Bank’s support for smaller businesses and inform government policy.

Congratulating Susan on her appointment, Susan Nightingale said: “Susan is highly respected across Northern Ireland’s financial ecosystem and has extensive experience working in the banking sector here.

“She is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and helping smaller businesses grow and develop. Susan will be a great addition to the UK Network team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of Northern Ireland’s business landscape.

Susan McKane said: “I am delighted to join the British Business Bank and to be helping smaller businesses access the finance they need to start up and scale up.

“Access to finance is critical to economic recovery especially as smaller businesses face into external challenges including rising inflation, labour shortages and the lasting effects of the global pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Northern Ireland’s small business community, by providing them with access to independent and impartial information on the different types of finance available and reducing some of the imbalances that exist in access to finance across the UK.”

The British Business Bank has an important role to play in helping smaller businesses to grow and prosper – particularly in Northern Ireland where 89% are classed as micro-businesses (less than 10 employees) by the Department for the Economy.

To find out more about the work of the British Business Bank visit www.british-business-bank.co.uk/ .

British Business Bank plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, registration number 08616013, registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ. It is a development bank wholly owned by HM Government. British Business Bank plc and its subsidiaries are not banking institutions and do not operate as such. They are not authorised or regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) or the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). A complete legal structure chart for the group can be found at www.british-business-bank.co.uk

[1] Figures as at 31 March 2021

[2] Figures as at 31 March 2021