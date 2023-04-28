Colin has Crown on for Bank Holiday Weekend at M&S

Never one to miss out on a party and an absolute MUST-HAVE for your Bank Holiday celebrations… yes, our very own ‘King of Caterpillars’ is donning a crown for this truly special occasion! We are THRILLED to introduce our 👑Coronation Colin the Caterpillar™👑 (hurrah we hear you all cheer)!

The PERFECT centrepiece for your Bank Holiday afternoon tea, picnic in the park or street party, everyone’s favourite caterpillar has been transformed for this royal occasion, but be warned, Colin is GUARANTEED to take all the glory! Made with Colin’s signature rich chocolate sponge and smooth buttercream, our newest limited-edition Colin is sure to go down in caterpillar history! In fact, we expect to sell over 200% MORE Coronation Colin’s than traditional Colin’s next week as the nation’s favourite cake gets bumped for his Coronation counterpart!

Social media has already gone WILD for Coronation Colin, with over 11.9k likes on Instagram in less than 24 hours! Fans have flooded to the comments to share their DELIGHT, with comments including:

“I think it’s our moral duty to invest in one…”

“Oh my god! Just when you thought Colin couldn’t get any more perfect😍”

“Run quick go get one!!!!”

And one of our fave comments which we can TOTALLY get on board with:

“Petition to rename it ‘The Colination’…”

…this deserves a round of applause! 👏🏻

Coronation Colin the Caterpillar™ is in store NOW so make sure to get your hands on him whilst stocks last!

Coronation Colin takes centre stage!



Our CLASSIC extremely chocolatey sponge cake, filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decorations AND for this occasion, Colin has been topped with his very own crown! Also available in our classic mini size pack!