Crowne Plaza using revolutionary power product from Everun to reduce carbon footprint

Everun recently completed the installation of revolutionary new motor technology Turntide at south Belfast’s Crowne Plaza hotel with anticipated savings of more than 41% in the running of the air conditioning and handling at the popular venue.

The Turntide Smart Motor System, developed in California, has been proven to save companies on energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment.

Everun’s Managing Director, Michael Thompson believes that it will be an essential part of the drive to save money. “Electric motors are everywhere in business from pumping air to powering production lines, however, the technology used in these motors is more than a century old and is no longer efficient for today’s world.” he said.

“We were delighted to work with Crowne Plaza to update the motors that power the air handling units across multiple sites at the hotel including the main function hall, pool, gym, and the fitness suite.”

Ahead of the installation, Everun in conjunction with UK partners Future Motor Limited are the exclusive distributors of TurnTide in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, carried out a comprehensive audit of the existing motors for over a week, monitoring their performance to help predict the energy-saving potential of the Turntide motors.

“Using our desktop analysis we projected that the minimum potential saving would be 25%,” said Mr Thompson, Everun’s Managing Director.

“Following the installation, we have carried out an additional analysis of the new system and found that Crowne Plaza will achieve a 41% increase in energy efficiency in actual day-to-day use, giving the hotel a return on their investment in less than three years.”

Three of Everun’s specialist engineers installed the new Turntide motors in the hotel’s HVAC air handling units during February, including the motors, new hardware, cable runs, belts, pulleys and software.

Rajesh Rana from Crowne Plaza said they were delighted with the work undertaken.

“As a hotel, we are very aware that many guests in this beautiful part of Northern Ireland are asking about our sustainability policies. We are proud to have achieved the industry recognised Green Tourism accreditation,” Mr Rana said.

“The projection that we will have a carbon offset of around 62 tonnes across the whole site is an important aspect of our commitment.”

Mr Thompson added that Crowne Plaza is the latest customer to see the benefits of the revolutionary new motor technology. “Turntide is a proven system that uses smart technology to make sure that companies have an efficient way to power the electric motors, and we are delighted to offer it to clients across the island of Ireland.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a full, free assessment of the potential of upgrading to any organisation using electric motors.”

The Turntide system is cloud-connected, with smart software that is certified to be up to 60% more efficient than traditional motors and is based on the physics of electric generation using magnets and holds more than 100 patents for its intelligence-based system.

Its three elements are the motor, the controller and the cloud-connected software that optimises every part of the energy produced, and precisely switches the current to the motor 20,000 times per second.

For more information go to everun.ltd