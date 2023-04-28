Could Dominik Szoboszlai be heading to the Premier League next season?

As far as breakout seasons are concerned, this seems to be the year to the next generation of footballers to pave the way, especially from more remote parts of Europe. We’ve already seen the rise of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, with the Georgian winger becoming one of the hottest properties in the continent after arriving in Italy last summer, but for Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai, his journey so far at RB Leipzig is just the start.

Szoboszlai came through the ranks at Leipzig’s feeder club Salzburg, where he played with Erling Haaland and Premier League winner Takumi Minamino under Jesse Marsch. Now it looks as if the 22-year-old will pave his own way to England’s top flight after impressing in the Bundesliga. Already there have been a number of suitors interested in Szoboszlai’s signature, and with Chelsea paying big money for colleague Christopher Nkunku, the German’s have shown they will part with their star talent, for the right price. You’d imagine the football betting markets in the summer transfer window will increase in the favour of any team that secures the Leipzig man.

Indeed, the likes of Timo Werner and Ibrahima Konate have come from Leipzig in recent years, and that is perhaps why they have never really excelled in Europe. Coming into their Champions League round of 16 clash with Manchester City, Szoboszlai was confident in his team’s ability, suggesting they could go toe-to-toe with anyone on their day. The draw gave enough optimism for the return leg

“I’ve been watching them anyway — because of Erling,” he said. “We played them in the group stage in 2021. Those were already very difficult games without him. (Leipzig lost 6-3 in Manchester and won 2-1 at home.) They’ve only become better with him in attack. They’re a cool team with so much quality, but so are we.

“We’ve beaten Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and City themselves in the Champions League already. We’re not thinking, ‘We don’t really have a chance — we’ll have to defend, defend, defend’. We go into every game with a plan that we’ll stick to. We’ll go for it, no matter who the opposition is.”

That confidence, combined with his ability is why he would be perfect for the Premier League. Standing at over six-feet tall, it’s unique for a winger to be his size but that doesn’t mean he lacks any pace, and his direct running has drawn comparisons to Leroy Sane in his early days in England, also arriving from the Bundesliga. At 22 he has years to develop, and his versatility means he can play central as a number 10, playing between the lines with his creativity.

Szoboszlai had been linked with league-leaders Arsenal over the summer, but any kind of move went cold as they chose to pursue other targets. However, having that depth to cover Buyako Saka on the right could be the next step for the Gunners, and with Champions League football returning to the Emirates for the first time in six years, Mikel Arteta has the pulling power to bring the Hungarian to North London.

Manchester United also expressed interest in Szoboszlai this season. Jadon Sancho has struggled for gametime this season and having someone come in that could provide him and Antony with competition for places could be just what Erik ten Hag needs. Marcus Rashford’s place on the left looks secure so it might be a case of Szoboszlai biding his time to become an Old Trafford regular.

The tricky winger may even stay put in Leipzig for another season. It will be interesting to see where Szoboszlai ends up but he would certainly be a welcome addition to any of the Premier League’s top six.