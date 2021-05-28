Boost Energy Mango is the new taste of summer

As we head into the Summer period consumers are looking for that refreshing hit of flavour to lift their spirits and transport them to somewhere more exotic. And with the unquestionable demand for flavoured energy drinks (accounting for 30% of the stimulation market and growing*^) and the popularity of the Mango category, leading drinks company, Boost, have launched a Mango energy flavour in a 250ml can to the local market.

Through market research, Boost Drinks found that consumers are choosing more fruity, tropical flavours with Mango being the clear winner at tickling tastebuds which has experienced a 22% year-on-year growth in consumer popularity**.

This was one of the deciding factors in Boost expanding its energy range, explained Fran Matthews, Boost Brand Manager.

“Our new Boost Energy Mango flavour is a taste sensation”, said Fran. “We are so excited to get the 250ml can into the hands of consumers across Northern Ireland and at the great price of 59p per can. It is made with natural flavouring so it’s both refreshing and satisfying – what better way to cool down this summer.”

Boost is the only energy drinks brand to introduce Mango flavour in a 250ml can.

Fran continued: “Boost Energy Mango is a real thirst quencher and with the growth in popularity of the flavour, the timing couldn’t be better for our new arrival. When creating this incredible new product, we wanted to ensure a genuine Mango hit with every mouthful, so we chose natural flavouring and colours.

“The feedback from consumers has been very positive so pick up a taste of summer in a can at independent retailers now and start your summer countdown with Boost Energy Mango.”

Northern Ireland independent retailers will welcome the news that Boost is supporting the new product launch with a strategic marketing plan

Fran concluded: “We are investing in wide-ranging marketing support for Boost Energy Mango including trade and consumer PR, print and digital advertising, lots of product on shelves and sampling activity, that will help drive lots of customers to independent retailers here.

“We’re also throwing a tropical themed party in Belfast and partnering with Belfast Live and Cool FM to give two lucky people in Northern Ireland the chance to win a summer beach break, it really is Mango madness!”

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003 and now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel*. Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport and Iced Coffee.