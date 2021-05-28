Vote for Relate NI in the Movement for Good Awards

Nominations are open for the Movement for Good Awards – where 500 UK charities will receive a donation of £1000. You can vote for Relate NI to be one of the recipients at the following link – it will take just 30 seconds!

Click the link below then scroll halfway down the page to “Nominate a charity to be awarded a £1000 donation” – the short form should be auto populated with Relate NI’s information and you will just have to add your own information in order to register your nomination. Please consider asking your close friends and family to submit a nomination as donations are allocated to the 500 organisations with the highest number of nominations!

Relate NI Engagement Officer Stevie Maginn said; Relate NI have been providing relationship support and counselling services across Northern Ireland for over 70 years. The pandemic led us to rethink how we work and support people, and we have introduced telephone and web cam services, as well as making a range of digital self-help resources available to help people carry out some relationship maintenance at home.

“Receiving a Movement for Good Award would contribute to helping us continue through the digital transformation of our services, helping us to make expert information and support for healthy relationships available for everyone. Thank you for your support!