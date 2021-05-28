Marketing Experts Restart £25 Marketing Clinics

Friends Of has announced a new round of marketing clinics for 9 June 2021. Small business owners can avail from expert marketing advice in exchange for a small donation to a local refugee charity, Barnardo’s NI.

Small business owners can now book a 45-minute slot with one of the seven marketing experts to discuss their business in-depth and get real, actionable tips to improve marketing efforts. Usually held in person, the clinics will now be held virtually meaning anyone seeking help from across Northern Ireland can now access expert marketing advice from the comfort of their homes.

Each consultation costs just £25 with 100% of the money raised going to Barnardo’s safeguarding work in NI.

“These consultations give small businesses the chance to access excellent advice at an affordable price. The team of Friends Of consultants are some of the best marketers in NI and have already helped a number of local companies through these sessions.

“We’re proud to partner with Barnardo’s NI to help raise money for their work with young refugees. Every penny we raise is donated to Barnardo’s and stays in Northern Ireland to fund their essential services.” – Andi Jarvis, Founder at Friends Of

Marketing specialisms covered by the group include video, social media, social ads, content marketing, B2B, brand and design, digital marketing, and marketing strategy. Each consultant has three virtual meetings available: 9AM, 10AM and 11AM. Each slot is available on a first come, first served basis. Clients can book an appointment today at FriendsOf.co.uk.

About Friends Of

Originally launched in 2017 as ‘Wifi Refugees’, the team have a new brand, ‘Friends Of’. We bring a group of marketing experts, with diverse experience, to regular clinics where you can access industry-leading information for just the cost of a small donation to charity

. All you have to do is pre-book a 45 minute appointment with one of the advisers and turn up ready to dive into your marketing problem. We’re working with Barnardo’s who are a key delivery partner for the government’s programme to help the most vulnerable families flee war zones around the world. We have set a donation amount of £25 for a 45 minute consultation, but you are very welcome to donate more via our dedicated Just Giving page.