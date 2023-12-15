Armagh Observatory and Planetarium family-friendly Christmas events

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has announced a number of family friendly Christmas themed events that will take place on site during December 2023.

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Christmas themed events

Astronaut George, a 15 minute toddler Dome Show that will run at various times from 27th December to 30th December 2023. During this show, George investigates the best planet to live on and the dangers lurking on the surface of other planets in our Solar System. But will he find any alien friends to play with? Join us and find out in this interplanetary adventure!

The show is suitable for pre-school children who must be accompanied by an adult. The ticket includes exhibition entry.

Perfect Little Planet, a 30-minute family Dome Show that will run at various times from 27th December to 30th December 2023. The show allows you to discover our Solar System from the perspective of a family from another star system, who are seeking the perfect vacation spot. Fly over the surface of Pluto, our best-known Dwarf Planet. Dive down the ice cliffs of Miranda. Sail through the rings of Saturn. Feel the lightning storms at Jupiter and walk on the surface of Mars. Which destination would you choose?

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. The ticket includes exhibition entry.

Our Solar System, a live, 35-minute family Dome Show suitable for all age groups, will run at various times from 16th December to 30th December 2023.

In this interactive show, produced by the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, you can sit back, relax and enjoy an out of this world tour of the Solar System. See the planets up close, safely gaze at the Sun, and let your presenter guide you to where you want to go!

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. The ticket includes exhibition entry.

Look Up! A Winter Night Sky Tour. Suitable for adults and those aged over eight, this seasonal tour around the night sky as seen from Ireland, will run at various times from 27th December to 30th December 2023.

Let Armagh Observatory and Planetarium’s presenters guide you through the beautiful objects and constellations seen at this time of year. This show is ideal for anyone starting out in astronomy or interested in learning about what can be seen in the night sky.

We are Guardians, a 25-minute Dome Show suitable for adults and those aged over six, this will run at various times from 27th December to 30th December 2023. The show looks at how ecosystems are intrinsically connected and, with the increasing use of Satellite Monitoring, examines the links between human activities and climate change.

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. The ticket includes exhibition entry.

Moonbase: The Next Step, a 30-minute Dome Show suitable for adults and children aged over eight, this will run at various times from 27th December to 28th December 2023.

It has been over 50 years since humankind last set foot on the Moon and now we are going back to stay. The show tells the story of this human endeavour, visualising the scientific and technological advances needed to safely travel 250,000 miles and survive hostile and alien conditions. How do we establish a foothold on the Moon? Can we explore the vast landscape and extract the resources needed to live there on a permanent basis?

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. The ticket includes exhibition entry.

Stargazing evening, which will run from 7-9pm on 29th December. Suitable for adults and children aged over eight, this two-hour session at Armagh Planetarium will see a team of experts help you navigate the night sky using telescopes (weather depending) along with a dome show in the digital theatre and an astronomer talk.

This session will be a Telescope clinic with the Irish Astronomical Association.

Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary Special), a 45-minute music Dome Show suitable for those aged over 16, which will run at various times during 29th December and 30th December.

The new show, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon,’ sets the album to stunning 360° visuals of our Solar System and beyond.

Children Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, as the show contains infrequent use of strong language. The show also has some flashing images and visuals, which may cause a sensation of movement.

To book tickets for these events, visit: https://armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com