How to Manage Business Risks

Businesses in the UK are on a precipice of sorts, with large thanks to the previous two years of financial discontentment (and another prospective year of potential recession). This precipice could be considered a key risk, both for new and established businesses. This illustrates a wider point about the nature of risk, and the fact that no business is truly safe from it.

The nature of risk is often that it can never be truly eliminated; sometimes, the worst-case scenario will simply happen. In such cases, it is only right that your business relies on the help of legal experts to ensure minimal damage after the fact – but there are processes by which risks can be mitigated, and by which your business can be rendered more robust within its industry. Here, then, is one such process, that allows you to identify and respond to risks in an equitable and practicable manner.

Identify Risks

The first step is, of course, to identify the various different risks that your business might face. There are numerous fields to consider in this regard, from legal and accountancy concerns to health and safety, financial longevity and beyond.

Health and safety is one of the more immediate concerns with regard to business risk, given the very physical nature of the risks involved. Much like health and safety officers assess such risks via a risk assessment, business risks – wherein value and longevity are at risk – should be assessed by a committee. To help you identify what each risk looks like within your business, consider them as presenting in two key forms: external (that is, outside factors such as the economy) and internal (such as your handle on your finances, or the reliability of your management team).

Prioritise

With your key risks identified, and ideally narrowed down to their most specific, your next step would be to prioritise these risks. This is another task that is individual to each business; a data security firm will have less trouble handling their internal data security than an administrative office with no true tech department, for example.

Create a Response Plan

After isolating your biggest and most prescient risks, you can start formulating response plans for each of them – starting, naturally, with the most important for your business. Ideally, mitigating risk would be a preventive measure as opposed to a reactive one, but plans should be in place for all eventualities in order to ensure a measured response.

Ongoing Monitoring

This is where ongoing monitoring is key. It is not enough to draw up plans for responding to specific events or mitigating risks; periodical reassessments must also be made to ensure these protocols are working exactly as they should be. Delegation is key here, too, or else certain processes can slip under the net before being found, in practice, to be inadequate.