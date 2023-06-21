A sip in the right direction!

M&S launches GAME-CHANGING low-alcohol range as MORE THAN A THIRD of adults cut down on alcohol since January
Iconic M&S cocktail tinnies get a low-alcohol makeover as ‘No & Low’ sales DOUBLE in past year, alongside new hopped kombucha, booze-free beers and sparkling teas
Over a third of Brits say they have consciously reduced their alcohol intake since the start of 2023, according to new research from M&S Food, where sales of non-alcoholic drinks have also sky-rocketed by more than 100 per cent in the past 12 months.
The timing could therefore not be better as M&S launches a brand-new selection of DELICIOUS low-alcohol drinks this week, which have been specifically designed to offer the same great flavour as regular tipples while keeping alcohol content in check. The 15-strong line-up includes low-alcohol versions of the iconic M&S cocktail tinnies, alongside top-quality sparkling teas, bottled cocktails, lagers, ales and even a hopped Tropical Sour Kombucha.
Taking over 12 months for M&S experts to develop to get the flavours just right, this game-changing range promises unrivalled quality and value for money compared to other non-alcoholic drinks currently on the market. For example the new cocktail tinnies and bottled cocktails are made with genuine 0.5% ABV spirits (i.e. not just flavoured water!) from proper copper stills, and the top-of-the-range Collection sparkling teas use the very best Darjeeling to offer a low-alcohol alternative to prosecco.
The increasing demand for great-tasting booze-free options comes as a quarter of respondents say they have purchased a no- or low-alcohol alternative before, though four in five claim they would be open to buying one in the future. The majority say this would tend to be on an occasion when they were driving or trying to make healthier choices, though more than quarter now say they would also do so just to try something new or a bit different.
Bryony Wilkinson, Buyer for No- & Low-Alcohol Drinks at M&S, said: “No longer do Brits have to suffer in silence with an orange juice or extortionately priced mocktail if they are driving or have work the next day! This incredible new range is the culmination of over 12 months of hard work by our experts who have gone above and beyond to make sure these brilliant drinks promise all the flavour with none of the booze. My absolute favourite is our new 0.5% Lime Mojito tinnie which is super citrussy and perfect for summer, and also comes in a larger bottle for sharing if you having drinks in the park or in your garden!”
- M&S Collection FrizzanTea Brut, 75cl – £8
Made with premium Darjeeling tea, this sparkling drink is gently fermented to give a delicate, crisp fizz that’s perfect for celebrations.
M&S Collection FrizzanTea, Rosé, 75cl – £8
Naturally fermented sparkling tea made with premium Darjeeling, with fruity notes of strawberry, blackcurrant and vanilla. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Extra Dry Botanical G&T, 250ml – £2
A delicious cocktail made with premium tonic water and a low-alcohol botanical alternative to gin.
- M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Grapefruit & Chilli Collins, 250ml – £2
A refreshing cocktail made with zingy grapefruit, a hint of chilli and a low-alcohol botanical alternative to gin.
M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Lime Mojito, 250ml – £2
A zingy cocktail made with fresh lime juice, mint and a low-alcohol golden spiced alternative to rum. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Cola & Golden Spiced, 250ml – £2
A spiced cocktail made with cola and a low-alcohol golden spiced alternative to rum.
- M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Pink Passion Star Martini, 75cl – £4
A large bottle of fruity cocktail made with passion fruit juice, Madagascan vanilla and a low-alcohol botanical alternative to gin. Perfect for sharing. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Extra Dry Botanical G&T, 75cl – £4
A larger bottle of our low-alcohol G&T, made with premium tonic water and a low-alcohol botanical alternative to gin. Perfect for sharing.
M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Lime Mojito, 75cl – £4
A larger bottle of our low-alcohol Lime Mojito, made with fresh lime juice, mint and a low-alcohol golden spiced alternative to rum. Perfect for sharing.
- M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Tropical Sour Kombucha, 330ml – £2.50
Part kombucha, part beer, this delicious tropical sour has fabulous fruity flavours of pineapple, mango and passionfruit.
M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Czech Lager, 500ml – £1.80
Brewed by the Litovel Brewery in Czechia exclusively for M&S with Žatec hops for a crisp and refreshing low-alcohol Pilsner lager. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Czech Lager, 4 x 330ml – £5
A convenient four-pack of cans of our low-alcohol Czech lager, perfect for after work or in the park.
- M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol British Craft Lager, 330ml – £1.65
A light and crisp lager brewed exclusively for M&S by Hepworth Brewery in West Sussex. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Pale Ale, 330ml – £1.65
A malty and aromatic pale ale brewed exclusively for M&S by Adnams Brewery in Suffolk. M&S 0.5% Low Alcohol Peachy Pale Ale, 330ml – £1.65
A light and fruity pale ale brewed exclusively for M&S by Renegade Brewery in Berkshire using real peach syrup.