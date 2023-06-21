A sip in the right direction!

M&S launches GAME-CHANGING low-alcohol range as MORE THAN A THIRD of adults cut down on alcohol since January

Iconic M&S cocktail tinnies get a low-alcohol makeover as ‘No & Low’ sales DOUBLE in past year, alongside new hopped kombucha, booze-free beers and sparkling teas

Over a third of Brits say they have consciously reduced their alcohol intake since the start of 2023, according to new research from M&S Food, where sales of non-alcoholic drinks have also sky-rocketed by more than 100 per cent in the past 12 months.

The timing could therefore not be better as M&S launches a brand-new selection of DELICIOUS low-alcohol drinks this week, which have been specifically designed to offer the same great flavour as regular tipples while keeping alcohol content in check. The 15-strong line-up includes low-alcohol versions of the iconic M&S cocktail tinnies, alongside top-quality sparkling teas, bottled cocktails, lagers, ales and even a hopped Tropical Sour Kombucha.

Taking over 12 months for M&S experts to develop to get the flavours just right, this game-changing range promises unrivalled quality and value for money compared to other non-alcoholic drinks currently on the market. For example the new cocktail tinnies and bottled cocktails are made with genuine 0.5% ABV spirits (i.e. not just flavoured water!) from proper copper stills, and the top-of-the-range Collection sparkling teas use the very best Darjeeling to offer a low-alcohol alternative to prosecco.

The increasing demand for great-tasting booze-free options comes as a quarter of respondents say they have purchased a no- or low-alcohol alternative before, though four in five claim they would be open to buying one in the future. The majority say this would tend to be on an occasion when they were driving or trying to make healthier choices, though more than quarter now say they would also do so just to try something new or a bit different.

Bryony Wilkinson, Buyer for No- & Low-Alcohol Drinks at M&S, said: “No longer do Brits have to suffer in silence with an orange juice or extortionately priced mocktail if they are driving or have work the next day! This incredible new range is the culmination of over 12 months of hard work by our experts who have gone above and beyond to make sure these brilliant drinks promise all the flavour with none of the booze. My absolute favourite is our new 0.5% Lime Mojito tinnie which is super citrussy and perfect for summer, and also comes in a larger bottle for sharing if you having drinks in the park or in your garden!”

Discover the new low-alcohol range in your nearest M&S Foodhall now.