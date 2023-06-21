KP Snacks stumps up for local Cricket Clubs

Cricket clubs across Northern Ireland could be running away with a £1,000 cash prize thanks to a campaign by KP Snacks (NI) to support its partnership with this year’s The Hundred cricket competition.

The Hundred is an action-packed televised 100-ball cricket tournament featuring world-class players and massive names from around the world, with eight women’s and men’s teams competing over four weeks in August 2023.

KP Snacks

As the Official Team Partner, KP Snacks is reaching out to local communities and encouraging more people across the UK to get active through cricket this summer.

Exclusively in Northern Ireland, KP Snacks (NI) is offering local cricket clubs, at all levels, the chance to win £1000 towards much needed cricket gear and equipment.

To be in with a chance of winning, local clubs are asked to email [email protected] and explain, in no more than 500 words, why they deserve to win £1,000 and what they would use the money for – making sure to include contact details and cricket club address.

The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday August 18th, 2023 .

Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (Northern Ireland) for KP Snacks Ltd, said: “At KP Snacks, we recognise that we have a responsibility to our consumers and communities, and we are proud to help families become more physically active through our continued five-year partnership with The Hundred.

“Our partnership with The Hundred is underlined by our passion to build interest and get people active through cricket, which in turn can have a positive mental and physical impact on those who play.

“As part of our commitment to investing in local communities to promote healthier lifestyles through sport, we are delighted to exclusively offer local cricket clubs in Northern Ireland the chance to win £1000 to help buy them equipment or whatever they need.

“We’re living in difficult times right now and we know that this would be a real boost for any local club out there, no matter what level they play at,” he added.

In addition to the cricket club competition, an on-pack promotion will give shoppers the chance to win one of over one hundred £100 cash prizes from now until the end of November, by entering into a prize draw.

The promotion will run across a selection of leading KP Snacks brands that feature on the shirts of the teams competing in The Hundred, including popchips, Butterkist, POM-BEAR, Tyrrells, KP Nuts, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Skips.

The company will also be giving followers on its KP Snacks NI social media pages (Facebook, Instagram) an opportunity to win a range of cricket-themed prizes, including shirts, bats, balls, sports bundles, gift cards and tickets to watch The Oval Invincibles take on London Spirit at the Kia Oval in London on Tuesday 15th August.

KP Snacks (NI) owns some of the biggest Crisp, Snacks and Nuts brands in the Northern Ireland market, including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, KP Nuts, Butterkist, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, POM-BEAR, Nik Naks, Roysters, Frisps, Popchips, Tyrrells and Wheat Crunchies.