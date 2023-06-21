Latest OAG data highlights Jet2.com’s excellent operational performance once again

The latest monthly flight data published by leading travel intelligence company OAG has shown that Jet2.com once again made no cancellations last month (May), whilst leading the way for punctuality too.

As well as being the most punctual short-haul UK airline every month in 2023 so far, the monthly data shows that Jet2.com has continually operated its entire programme without making cancellations. This means that customers travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays can book and travel in the knowledge that they can really look forward to their well-deserved holidays.

The OAG data shows that the leading leisure airline has operated over 30,000 flights and carried millions of customers this year to date. As well as operating a huge programme, the OAG data shows that Jet2.com has consistently outperformed other UK carriers when it comes to both punctuality and not cancelling flights.

Jet2.com

The latest data, for May 2023, shows that Jet2.com was once again the most punctual short-haul UK airline during a month when the airline operated over 10,000 flights. In addition to that, the UK’s third largest airline did not make a single cancellation during the month yet again. The data can be found here: https://www.oag.com/en/on-time-performance-airlines-may-2023

The data comes as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays ramps up operations for its biggest ever summer programme, with 15.5 million seats on sale for Summer 23.

Jet2.com was repeatedly recognised last year for not making any cancellations due to its own staff shortages. The airline, along with sister company Jet2holidays, took action to proactively recruit well ahead of the bounce back last year, and as such had a very visible uniformed presence in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts.

This team, comprised of thousands of colleagues, are once again on hand making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding customers through their journey. This operational performance is one of the reasons why Jet2.com and Jet2holidays was this week named Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This detailed OAG data shows that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers continue to be in the best hands when they travel with us. As we ramp up to a busy summer, with millions of customers looking forward to their well-deserved holidaymakers, the data shows that we are leading the way when it comes to getting customers away and getting them away on time. This is down to detailed preparation, but above everything else, it is down to a committed and brilliant team who want to do everything to make sure our customers have the very best experience when they travel with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”

For further information and to book, please visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com