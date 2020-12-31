6 outfits to wear with a clutch bag

Clutch bags are small, yet speak volumes for your style and fashion taste. That is why you can own a clutch purse for every occasion. They can carry your cell phone and other small belongings while adding the right oomph factor to your attire. But the real question is which outfits go perfectly with it? Let’s find out.

Denim

The old, classic, denim can be styled in a million ways. Pairing denim on denim is an easy way to rock the casual look while creating your own unique style. While you might find it tricky, you can easily pair different shades of denim together. Now adding a patterned clutch purse will put the right pop of colour to your outfit. You may choose bold patterns like that of a leopard or cheetah print, or you may go for a subtle polka-dotted purse.

Pastel dresses

If you’re aiming for a cute look, you can always choose pastel dresses. The dreamy, buttery hues can be perfectly elegant for any occasion. But on the other hand, you might easily get bored with the light-coloured dress, which is why a clutch bag is a perfect addition. It adds the texture that a plain dress lacks and complements the overall look in an ideal manner. Pair up your dress with a multi-coloured, vibrant clutch to let your attire stand out.

Sheer top

If you wish to flaunt your sheer top, you need a boho style, beaded clutch bag with it. Only then will you be able to feast the soul of your inner hippie. Sheer tops are basically plain so adding some beaded embellishments can really revamp your whole look for the better.

Wrap coats

Not every attire should be blingy or flashy. Sometimes all you need is a laid back, casual look that can be easy to carry. So pair up a wrap-around coat with a warm coloured, leather clutch that is rectangular to really add warmth to your overall attire. Choosing a large purse with a baggy outfit adds up to the breezy days in a stylish manner.

Button-down shirts

Ideal for a professional look, button-down shirts are the perfect companion of clutch bags. You can choose neutral tones for your bag to add the right amount of sophistication. Leather and textured clutch bags are an ideal option to be paired with jeans or denim and a button-down shirt.

White dress

We know how easy it is to style a white dress, and having a clutch bag makes it all the more easier. While having a uniform, clean look, you can add a flash of colour according to your taste. This will help you have a sophisticated look for any occasion.

Clutch bags can be conveniently used as a statement piece. Pair them up with your winter or summer outfits to bring the level of style you need for a lasting impression. Moreover, they serve the purpose of a mini-bag that can carry your essentials in style.