Hemp Products Vs. CBD Products: What Are the Main Differences?

Understanding the difference between a hemp product and a CBD product can be confusing. The difference is crucial in becoming an informed cannabis consumer. Companies looking to take advantage of new CBD users come up with complicated phrases to confuse them into buying hemp products when they are looking for CBD. While CBD comes from hemp, it must be activated before the user is actually consuming CBD and can enjoy the benefits. Before you buy CBD pills, CBD oil drops, or edible gummies make sure you understand the difference between hemp products and CBD products.

What is Hemp?

Hemp and marijuana have been separated by their THC content. Any cannabis product with 0.3% THC or less is considered to be derived from hemp. Products with over the allowed THC amount are now considered to be derived from marijuana.

The United States government has decided that THC at these amounts isn’t enough to get users high and should be allowed to be bought and sold. Other countries have different classifications for hemp, for instance, the UK considers a cannabis product with 0.2% THC or less to be derived from hemp.

CBD alone is non-intoxicating. That is the biggest difference between hemp and marijuana. Many users enjoy the benefits of both cannabis compounds, but if you are buying a CBD product online, it’s only going to have trace amounts of THC.

Hemp has hundreds of uses ranging from rope, to textiles, concrete, and plastic. It is truly an amazing plant that should be utilized way more in so many different industries. Sadly, the association with marijuana has created a stigma or an excuse to limit its production. Hemp is a versatile plant with many uses, but it doesn’t contain CBD unless it is first activated.

Hemp Oil Vs. CBD Oil

One of hemp’s many uses is oil derived from the seeds. When you see a product that is labeled hemp oil, it is really hemp seed oil. This is a highly nutritious oil packed with fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Hemp seed oil has been used for thousands of years for its benefits. It doesn’t however contain any CBD.

To produce CBD oil drops, the raw hemp needs to be decarboxylated, or heated converting CBDA into CBD. The CBDA in smokable hemp flower is decarboxylated simply by lighting it on fire.

During the extraction process, the CBD is synthesized and put into a carrier oil. This is the main difference between hemp products and cbd products. It doesn’t matter what form you prefer, CBD pills, CBD oils, or gummies, the CBD first needs to be extracted and infused into the final product.

The best way to make sure you are actually consuming CBD is by checking lab tests. All reputable CBD companies will provide these on their website. Check potency tests at least to be sure there is actually CBD in the product you are interested in.

Is Hemp Oil the Same as CBD Oil?

CBD is derived from hemp. You would think that hemp oil would contain CBD, but it doesn’t. Hemp oil is very inexpensive compared to CBD because the manufacturing process is much simpler. Less than ethically sound companies take advantage of this terminology to deceive first time CBD users. Amazon is the #1 place that people get scammed into buying hemp oil while shopping for CBD. For now, Amazon does not allow CBD products on their platform. No matter what vague language is used, there isn’t any CBD in the products on Amazon.

Don’t be fooled. Know the difference. Hemp products are amazing for so many reasons, but if you are looking for CBD oil drops, don’t purchase hemp oil. All CBD products need the CBD to be activated from the original hemp plant to actually contain CBD. Next time you are looking for CBD pills or edible gummies, make sure to check the lab tests and know the difference between hemp products and cbd products.