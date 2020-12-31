Important Facts About CBD Products for Pets

The current trend in the cannabis industry is CBD, and while many people are used to puffing weed or a joint in the open, most pet owners are skeptical about administering the substance to pets.

As you read on, you’ll learn how your pet can gain from a healthy dose of CBD and the potential risks associated with uncontrolled use. And if you do happen to be in the market for the best CBD pet supplies, you can view more products that are suitable for dogs and cats, and even horses. Without any further delays, let’s dive right into the gist.

What is CBD?

CBD, which is an abbreviation for the long name cannabidiol, is a derived hemp compound obtained from the plant’s flowers, leaves and seeds. Studies have proven that although the cannabidiol is gotten from a cannabis plant, it is low in THC levels to harm the user. The THC level in an organic CBD is as little as 0.03%, which is more than safe and healthy for use.

Potential Benefits of Using CBD for Pets

Although there isn’t any scientific proof that cannabidiol effectively improves the quality of lives in pets, veterinarians and animal lovers have provided testimonies on how cannabidiol has helped relieve several medical conditions in their furry companions. Some of those conditions include.

Stress and Anxiety

Many pet owners have provided positive feedback on how CBD helped relieve the symptoms of stress and anxiety that their pets were suffering from. Sometimes cats and dogs get uneasy and restless because of a few factors which can cause them to feel agitated.

When CBD is administered to them, it interacts in their system to help them relax and feel easy-thereby managing the condition that they are experiencing at that particular time. You can access this page https://www.healthline.com/health/cbd-for-anxiety to learn further how to use medical cannabis for coping with stress and anxiety.

Skin Conditions

It has been suggested that cannabidiol is active in relieving skin conditions in cats and dogs. Although it isn’t easy to tell if your pet is suffering from skin disease, it is best to administer cannabidiol to your pets if you see that their skin doesn’t have the natural glow that it once had.

The skin is made up of many endocannabinoid receptors that, whenever cannabidiol is absorbed in the body, bond with those receptors to improve its function.

Pain

Studies have shown that because cannabidiol has anti-inflammatory properties, it can relieve pain symptoms brought on by several inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and hepatitis.

You can check here for details on how to use cannabis as a pain killer. Other than the few conditions discussed above, CBD is also great in dealing with medical conditions such as:

Seizures

Epilepsy

Joint pain

Cancer in dogs

Back and muscle spasm

Arthritis and other inflammatory conditions

Other mild conditions include:

Mood swings

Depression

Insomnia

Restlessness

Digestive problems

Loss of appetite

Dangers of Using CBD

In truth, there hasn’t been any conclusive evidence to prove that using cannabidiol for pets can cause side effects. However, because it is similar to how it interacts in humans’ systems, experts have suggested that side effects will occur.

So, below are some of the likely complications you can suffer from wrong cannabis use.

Dry mouth; research has taught us that CBD can cause a reduction in the production of saliva. For pets, it will lead to dry mouth, which will cause an increase in thirst.

Reduced blood pressure; studies have shown that when cannabidiol is taken in excess, it can sometimes reduce blood pressure, which can cause light-headedness.

Drowsiness; cannabidiol is mainly used as a therapy for several conditions. And so, it can sometimes be overly consumed, which can result in drowsiness.

You can deduct from the Side effects of cannabidiol that it is well-tolerated when taken in the recommended dosage and doesn’t result in any side effects.

The Dosage of CBD

It is highly essential to follow the required dosage when prescribing cannabidiol to your pets because it is key to the product’s performance. The best companies have the dosage chart structured in their website so as potential customers would know the recommended dosage to provide to their pets.

Also, remember to seek the opinion of a reliable veterinarian when administering CBD to your cats and dogs. When a vet prescribes the compound to you, they also pass along useful information to help you throughout the prescription process.

Final Note

CBD is a growing industry. And as earlier discussed, scientific studies are still ongoing to determine the full extent of its potential. As for now, with the testimonies and positive feedbacks left by consumers, we can say cannabidiol is an excellent remedy for several medical conditions. When taken in the right proportion, it is safe and well-tolerated by consumers.