AI In Project Management: Key Elements

As technology advance, artificial intelligence became a solid deal. Today, there is hardly any industry where artificial intelligence hasn’t had an impact.

You must have heard how AI is here to revolutionize the way businesses operate. There are hints that AI will transform project management and the need for businesses to hire project managers will get eliminated, thanks to the automated processes that are expected.

The digital tool, project manager software has the capability to find the hidden patterns in data, make predictions, store a large amount of information, forecast scenarios, estimate work time, predict the impact of issues, and a lot more. With these features, no one is doubting the capabilities of AI induced software to leave a significant footprint in the project management area.

However, we are still in search of a significant question – what will AI do to the project management from the point of view of an organization? How will AI have an impact on the already established processes, frameworks, methods, and more?

It is expected to have an impact that will be disruptive and broader. It is expected that AI will not be your regular method or tool, instead, it will have the ability to redefine project management.

There are three major elements that truly define the core nature of project management, which also happen to be the pain points of every project:

Forecast

It is human nature to be really horrible at forecasting. When humans create forecasts without any help from the machines, they are often too optimistic.

To forecast projects, tasks, duration, activities, bottlenecks, etc., there are several techniques that are required to be used. You need to build a plan that is realistic and efficient. It should not be too ambitious, but we often fail to do so.

It is crucial to do some risk management and tracking to figure out the forecast of those issues that will potentially occur.

Uncertainty

You cannot guarantee how much time a project will take precisely to get finished, its budget, scope, and even the quality.

The outcome that is expected from each and every project will always be uncertain.

Predicting how well the project will be done or how quickly can only be done with a prophecy, perhaps!

Learning

Project management is one of the most underestimated domains of an organization where people think learning is not important. Mostly, teams just swing from one project to another without actually picking up learnings from the previous projects.

You need to learn the things that have worked for you in the past and the things that haven’t.

Unfortunately, all the above-mentioned three aspects of project management practices are failing. This is leading to low success rates consistently. And hence, even if it is for their predictive analytics, AI needs to be leveraged.

Here are a few key elements that are expected to define the future of project management.

Shift in focus

Today, project managers often tend to focus on administrative or repetitive tasks, which they think are important. What many don’t realize is that a majority of these tasks can easily get automated.

As a project manager, their responsibility should be to focus on strategic topics that will lead to bridging the gap between product and project management.

Precise decision-making

With AI comes the power to make data-driven decisions. To date, project managers take decisions on the basis of their experience, intuition, and more often than not bias-driven/political influences.

With AI, the decision-making process seems to undergo a change. Decisions will now be based on analytics, data, and facts. They will be taken keeping past learnings, challenges, and facts in focus.

This will surely experience some strong resistance but it will turn out to be for good.

Hybrid intelligence

Technology is the future. Humans will drive technology. This derives hybrid intelligence for us.

A combination of human and machine intelligence will be a vital aspect of future project management principles.

It will be through this combination that we will be able to combine the strengths where AI will provide us with its capability of collecting, processing, analyzing, and storing huge amounts of data. On the other hand, humans will do what they do the best like offer leadership, negotiate with clients, etc.

Conclusion

To conclude, we can say that AI in project management will be rewarding. It will come with several benefits that will ease out the work for managers, thus becoming a favorite for many.