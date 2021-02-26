3 Places You Should Definitely Visit in Tanzania

Africa is full of visual masterpieces. East African countries like Tanzania have a natural splendor while having rare and astonishing wildlife. From ancient towns that have a unique charm to them to beaches whose seductiveness is beyond your wildest dreams, Tanzania’s got it all. Visiting Tanzania wasn’t always possible. After Africa decided to segregate itself from the rest of the world during the wars, no one bat an eye on the beauty it had to offer.

Being a visual masterpiece, visiting Tanzania with a plan already set out is the best option for you. Opting for Luxury safari travel in Africa means your priorities will be met instantly and happily by the locals. What makes a good travelling experience even better is being surrounded by people who care for you and look out for you. Observing the beautiful scenery of “The Great Migration” in Serengeti and ending your safari with a beach holiday in Zanzibar, a good travel agency can sort out your trip for you. Here are 3 places you might not have heard of before, but are definitely worth checking out when vacationing in Tanzania.

Katavi National Park

The Katavi national park is just one of the many national parks who were made by the Tanzanian government to preserve their many natural resources. Unlike the many other national parks in Tanzania, the Katavi national park is barely heard of or touched. This beautiful 4,471 km piece of land is home to the biggest herds of buffalo on the planet.

Animals aside, the park has tons of habitats and is not afraid to show it off. From the pristine lakes to beautiful forests, the Katavi national park is one sight you don’t wanna miss out on. Visitors often start their journey through Katavi by looking for the legendary tree that contains the spirit of an exceptional hunter named Katabi. After that, they usually decide to stay around to take in the beauty of the park.

Serengeti National Park

The word Serengeti comes from the Maasai language, which means “endless plains”. The Serengeti national park was originally established in 1951 and has one of the world’s most recognized wildlife. The wilderness areas have been a great source of inspiration for many filmmakers and wildlife photographers throughout the decades.

Visitors can see “The Great Migration” when they come to visit Serengeti National Park, which witnesses over three million antelopes migrating to Kenya’s Masai Mara Game Reserve.

Ngorongoro Crater

Tourists might not be aware of the fact that the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania was once a gigantic volcano, so big that the locals say it would’ve been higher than Mt Kilimanjaro before it erupted. Since it did end up erupting, it took place in the world’s book of records as being the largest intact caldera in the world.

It’s a great place to visit since it is a place of safety for one of the most beautiful wildlife on earth. Being a highland area, you get to see the 600m deep crater as the focal point. Despite being over three millions years old, this ancient beauty is something you don’t wanna miss out on when visiting Tanzania.