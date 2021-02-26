Tips To Get More Sales Using Shopify

Opening a business used to be a hassle that required a ton of forms and visits to government buildings and banks. Now, thanks to the advent of the internet, anybody can be a business owner. Opening your own online store is an extremely simple process that takes less than five minutes.

However, even with the difficulty of opening your own shop gone, there is still the problem of finding new customers and getting more sales. It might be easier with a physical shop as people who walk in your store are more tempted to browse and buy. But with online shopping, you have millions of other competitors, and customers have much better, and cheaper options out there.

As difficult as the competition may seem, do not be discouraged yet. Sellers who have made it past this hurdle earn a passive income that is enough for any household to live extremely comfortably. This goal is not impossible if you follow these few tips on how to get a leg up on your competition and get much more sales on your online store.

Email Lists And Push Notifications

Email lists are a crucial part of successfully increasing the sales of your online shop. In fact, emails are so powerful at getting sales that many big and small businesses alike are willing to hire expert email writers for a high price to help them write sales converting copies.

If you want to really drive up your sales, you should either hire a copywriter to do an email list, or learn how to persuade your customers to come and buy from you. Other than emails, you can also make it more modern through push notifications, which also serves a similar purpose of notifying your customers.

Also, always remember to remind customers of their items in their basket, and keep them updated on any sales or new products that your online shop has to offer. If this seems quite technical, there are services for push notifications just as there are for email writers, and Socital can help you out with anything related to pop-up notifications. Through email lists and push notifications, you can ensure that all your customers are always kept up to date with your shop’s services. Plus, they can also easily recommend your services to their friends by sharing the emails

Use Social Media

One of the best ways to market your online shop and get more sales is through the use of social media platforms. Websites and apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Reddit are a great source of advertising. Not only are these platforms very cost efficient to market on, they also give your brand global access and potential for unlimited networking.

Many online shops use these platforms and consistently post great content. The most well received content being user generated ones that not only appear organic, but also gives the shop a voice and personality.

Make Use Of Opt-In Forms

One surefire way for any online store to gain more sales is through the strategic use of opt-in forms. These forms can be things such as discount forms, special purchase with purchase options when signing up, or any other freebie campaign you can think of.

By doing this, you are giving your potential customers more of an incentive to choose your online shop over your competitors. In fact, this is one of the most successful methods many established sellers use to gain their footing in the industry when they first started out.

As an unknown online shop, you have to offer a gift to new customers to ease their sense of distrust and fear of being scammed, while earning their trust. When you have a solid customer base through this method, you can find other ways of growing even further.

Load Speeds And Site Navigation

Survey shows that about 53% of people will leave a website if it does not load within the next 3 seconds. Thus, if your loading time is slow, you might be completely killing your business. One of the most savvy moves you can do for your online shop is to improve your load speeds as it will directly increase the number of your sales.

Also, once it is loaded, it should be extremely easy to navigate and the product is right in front of your customer’s face. Fast loading speed and easy to spot products is a sure fire way to get your online shop up and going and bring in the business.