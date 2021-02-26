Tips For Successful Marketing Campaigns

Marketing has been around for hundreds of years, ever since the first product was sold, and the first newsletter was sent out through the mail. This tradition and method of sales has been constantly evolving and adapting to the changes of society, and every year it becomes even more effective at selling efficiently.

However, nowadays, with new technologies such as social media platforms coming up, traditional marketing is basically coming to an end. The new era of social media marketing has started to replace tradition as the new game breaking playbook for sales. The most interesting aspect of this takeover however, is the fact that the new method of marketing is not an evolution of traditional marketing, but rather a completely new school of thought, and completely different from any theory of traditional marketing.

Most successful modern day marketing experts know how important it is to be aware that a marketing strategy can not be applied the exact same way across all social media platforms. Each platform is unique, with its own set of rules, benefits and functions, and even their own niche target audience. So, you have to know exactly how to approach each site if you want to be successful. If you are thinking of running one, here are a few tips to get you started on your journey.

Content for each platform

Every platform is different and your approach to content publication must also be different. For example LinkedIn is a purely business networking website, where being formal and professional would help dramatically. However, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook might be more informal, and approaching your campaign through a light hearted joke would make it much more warmly received than a cold and formal tone.

If you are new to social media, these differences won’t be immediately apparent, which is why the services that sites like Wizard agency offer could be highly beneficial to those just starting out. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each platform, and understanding the different demographics will help your campaigns be successful across platforms. However, by eventually understanding the ins and outs of each platform, you can change the tone of your voice, the approach to your products and even the medium of which the content is posted.

Define goals

If you are serious about wanting your marketing campaign to be successful, then there is the most important step to take before starting out, which is defining goals.

Defining goals is the single most important step for success as it allows you to accurately assess what you want from this campaign. For even more solid success, you must also define your goals based on the metrics of your analytics.

Metrics are things such as the average age of your demographic, where they are from, and what their time zones are. By understanding your target audience, and defining your marketing campaign goals around them, it drastically improves your chances of success.

Know what is trending

Ask any professional marketing strategist and they will tell you the same thing. It is of utmost importance to know what is currently trending and to always stay in the loop. This knowledge helps you be informed and stay relevant to the market.

By knowing what is trending, you have the chance of launching a campaign that follows the current trends and ride the coattails of a viral success, netting yourself some great exposure at very low cost.

However, be aware that each platform has different things trending, and your approach to it must also be tailored to the audience. This difference in demographic and how you plan on approaching it must be included in your marketing strategy to ensure your success.

Engage as much as possible

As amazing as a marketing strategy is, customers are not inclined to buy things from companies that have no faces, let alone those that tend to hard sell their products. Instead, one of the best and proven marketing strategies out there is to create engaging content that compels readers to have a good laugh, or a moment of thought, then share it out to their own circle of friends because of the benefit your post has provided to them.

This method of soft selling not only dramatically increases your exposure to an untapped market, it also increases your chance of making a sale, as people do not see your brand as a hard selling company, rather a humanized face that posts relatable content. When customers think of your brand as a friend rather than as a company, that is when they become loyal to your product as they feel a connection to it.