Vapes vs e-cigarettes: what you need to know

Whether you are looking for an alternative to smoking or just curious to try out something different, vapes and e-cigarettes are the two most popular tools that mimic the effect of smoking cigarettes. The act of using cigarette alternatives has become increasingly popular, and with e-cigarettes being 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes it’s easy to see why. With this obvious health benefit, it is important that, should you look into buying one, you know the clear difference between vapes and e-cigarettes and make the correct purchase based on what will benefit you most.

What do vapes and e-cigarettes have in common?

Both vapes and e-cigarettes are most commonly operated through the heating of a liquid gel inside the device, also known as an ‘e-juice’. The heating of this gel results in the vaporization of the e-juice which the user then inhales through the mouthpiece, mimicking the act of smoking cigarettes and delivering the nicotine from the e-juice into the lungs.

E-cigarettes

One of the key differences between vapes and e-cigarettes is the appearance. E-cigarettes resemble cigarettes much more closely than vapes, almost like a small pen. They are more discrete, lighter, and smaller than vapes.

The e-cigarettes heat the e-liquid inside the device which you can buy separately in some form of disposable pod or cartridge. You can choose from various flavours and levels of nicotine in the vape liquid such as Menthol and coffee. An array of flavours can vary up your vaping experience and help you find a flavour that suits you best.

Some e-cigarettes are referred to as ‘heat-not-burn devices, where instead of heating up an e-juice, they heat up a tobacco product to release the vapour. As the tobacco is heated to around 250–350 °C instead of being combusted at around 800°C, it is thought that this creates a reduced health risk compared to traditional cigarettes.

Vapourizers (vapes)

You could argue that vapes are the next step up from an e-cigarette. The device has a bigger unit containing a larger combustion chamber and an increased heating power, and there is more variety of flavours and nicotine intensities to choose from.

Similar to e-cigarettes, they work through the heating of an e-liquid inside the device, however, they use a larger chamber to hold the vape liquid than the cartridge in an e-cigarette. As a result of this, vapes can hold more liquid than e-cigarettes, and in some devices, the user can alter the combination of heat, liquid and vapour levels.

Which one is right for me?

It is completely subjective as to which device suits your needs most. An e-cigarette boasts the advantages of being discrete and having a closer resemblance to a traditional cigarette than vaporizers. However, there is much more variety in the types of vapes on the market so it may be easier to find one that suits your style and needs best.