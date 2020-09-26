Why is SEO crucial in e-commerce and how to do it effectively?

It’s hard to imagine any successful e-commerce site without an effective, reliable, and solid SEO strategy. It doesn’t matter if a company is just starting off or if it’s been a large player in the industry for years – every business needs its online marketing campaign. And without SEO the effects won’t be the same.

Cost-effective and powerful

Although you usually have to pay for any marketing activities in the digital world (unless you do them yourself), in the long-term they appear to be more cost-effective than you might think. It’s best to hire a dedicated, experienced SEO agency that will do a thorough audit of your website and choose a strategy which will provide the most satisfactory results.

Did you know that more than 70% of clicks come from the top organic results and not from the paid Google Ads located above them? Surprised? Well, it seems that the internet users put a higher trust in pages that are ranked better because of their value and not because they paid a larger amount of money. Being higher in Google ranks works on your PR, too. Such a website gets better recognition and is received as a better choice than the competitive ones.

Customers can easily find you

You can’t expect that the customers will browse through tens of search results pages to find your website. They will probably only check the first one. If you’re lucky, maybe the second one, too. But that’s it – nobody wants to scroll till the end of times. Modern internet users simply don’t have enough time and patience. That’s why, a goal of every e-commerce website should be getting on the top of Google search results and being visible for most of the users. If they find you, they may click and visit your site. If they do, they may even buy a product or two. And that’s exactly what your e-store needs.

Long-lasting effects

The effects of SEO are not only cost-effective and measurable, but also long-lasting. Even if you stop all the optimization activities, the results will stay – unlike paid advertisements that work only when they are rounded up with money. Even if you stop the operation for a while, you never start from scratch, if all the previous SEO strategies were professionally conducted.

So, how to do it right?

The best way to start with an SEO campaign is to hire an expert agency like Fabrykamarketingu.com that knows what operations should be applied for the best results. All the elements of your SEO strategy create a complex whole and need to be taken care of by a professional. You may think that you’ve read all the internet and know everything about SEO, but improper activities may do more harm to your website than you probably expect.

First of all, you need a SEO audit that will provide you with some detailed information about your website, its visibility and the level of adjustments for optimization. Next, a SEO expert chooses the strategy that will be the most effective for your e-commerce business. And that’s where all the fun starts!