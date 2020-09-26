Role of a Reliable Supply Chain Management System for the Retail Industry

The eCommerce industry is growing, and the retail sector needs to adapt to the changes. According to recent reports, 64% of shoppers want a next-day delivery, while 27% are not ready to pay for fast shipping.

The retail industry should be ready to meet the demands and expectations of the customer. This is where the supply chain management system comes into the picture. Here are the elements of a reliable supply chain management system.

What Does the Supply Chain Management System Cover?

Contrary to the belief, supply chain management is not limited to fulfilling orders online. It includes every process utilised to ensure that the product reaches your customer. The advanced solutions like comacitvity.com.au include procuring raw materials, inbound materials management, production, and last-mile delivery of the product to its doorstep.

All these are part of the retail supply chain management system. Now that you understand the retail supply chain management system’s coverage, let’s look at its integral components.

Planning

The system should take care of all supply chain planning in a holistic way. It should create a business model and identify constraints, business functions, and considerations that would be part of your supply chain management. It should also consider the time frame of different elements to plan properly.

Demand Planning

The software should collect and collate data from different inputs to forecast demand and plan manufacturing. For example, the automated system should collect data from markets and regional teams to get a clear idea of the demand. It should share the data with all stakeholders for better collaboration. The system should also monitor the market and respond to demand changes.

Production Planning

The system should give a complete and clear view of the end to end supply chain. For example, it should assess raw material stocks, finished good stocks, and compare it with market demand. The system should be alerted about different issues that might crop up to be solved during the planning phase.

The software should run and analyse what-if situations to determine the feasibility of different production scenarios. The supply chain management system should be capable of synchronising the complete supply chain, including production plans and sales and operations. This will allow tracking the critical elements and responding quickly to any deviations.

Optimise Storage Space

Storing adequate raw materials is necessary for uninterrupted production. However, storage costs are high and decrease your profit margins. The software brings you closer to automated warehouses where there is a real-time collaboration between departments. The software should offer layouts to optimise storage space to reduce storage costs and manual errors.

Sales and Operation Planning

The supply chain management system should be integrated with every business process, including sales and operation planning. The software should evaluate different customer demand patterns and categorise them.

For example, ask if these demands are seasonal or due to changes in market trends. Based on the latest evaluation, the sales department can decide what they need to have in hand. It is necessary to manage the inventory adequately so that it does not lag the demand nor lead it.

Whenever you make your supply chain efficient, your business operates more efficiently. It will also speed up order processing and save you a good deal of money down the road.

This post focused on important aspects of the supply chain management system and brought you closer to selecting reliable software to take your business to the next level. Don’t make hasty decisions and choose the best solution for your business. For more details, visit comactivity.com.au.