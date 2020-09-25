How Much Money on Your Energy Bills Could You Save With a Heat Recovery System?

The cost of owning a home is increasing every year. These costs can be quite high, which is why a lot of people look for different ways of reducing them. Heating costs are one of the highest expenses that homeowners have to contend with, which is leading lots of families to switch from traditional heating options to more energy-efficient options like heat recovery ventilation units. In this article, we will look at the ways such a unit can save you money and how much you could save.

The Numbers

In their 2011 report, the Carbon Trust estimated that heat recovery systems rated at 70% efficient could lead to savings of around 40% for a regular home. They also reported that although you will have to incur costs to have the new units installed, the units will pay for themselves in about two years from all the savings you make.

Homes with modern mechanical heat ventilation systems could see savings of up to 50% according to the Carbon Trust and have the systems pay for themselves in four to five years.

It is important to remember that both of the numbers quoted above will depend on several factors including your home’s size, level of insulation and the make and model of unit you have installed.

Energy Efficiency

The savings you stand to make mostly stem from the energy efficiency of the new heat recovery systems. Because of their high efficiency, these new units use less energy than their traditional counterparts.

Heat recovery units pull fresh air from outside the house, pass it through high-quality filters and use the heat from stale air that is being pushed out to heat the incoming air. Doing this helps the unit use a lot less power.

Faster, Easier and Cheaper to Install and Repair

Installing, repairing or replacing a traditional heating system can be time-consuming, disruptive and very expensive. If you call the right contractor to come to install a home heat recovery system, they will do it quickly and, in many cases, cheaper than it would have been to repair the old home heating system.

They Increase the Amount of Space in Your Home

Traditional home heating systems often take up a lot of space in your home. In addition to the water boiler, you also need to set aside some space for the pipes and radiators in different parts of the house.

Heat recovery units, on the other hand, are compact and can fit into smaller spaces. Home ventilation specialists at BPCVentilation.com can help you find the best heat recovery system for your home that will utilize the small amount of space you have for the new unit. By doing this, they will be giving you back some of the space you lost by having your previous heating systems.

The amount of space you get back can increase your home’s value while making it easier to sell if you ever decide to.

Conclusion

If you are feeling some pressure to reduce your home’s heating costs, it is always a good idea to find a modern solution to this problem. A new heat recovery system can save you hundreds every year with the added advantage of helping you reduce your carbon footprint.